UK Singles Top 40: Jack Harlow Dominates with "Lovin On Me" at Number One
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Fast Car
Luke Combs
260 entries in 12 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
299 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
193 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
191 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
329 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
215 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
278 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
952 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
396 entries in 27 charts
Most read news of the week
Angela Gheorghiu Releases Album For The Centenary Of Puccini's Death, Including The World Premiere Of His Song 'Melanconia'
ATO Records' Brigitte Calls Me Baby Announce Debut 2024 US Headlining Tour With Stops In Brooklyn, D.C., Nashville & More
Austrian Punks Mudfight To Celebrate 100,000 Spotify Streams Of Their Song "Another Boy" With November 24 Release Of New Version Of The Track
From Kingston Trio To Ariana Grande: A Decades-spanning Retrospective Of November 17th's US #1 Singles