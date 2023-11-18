Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 20/11/2023

UK Singles Top 40: Jack Harlow Dominates with "Lovin On Me" at Number One

UK Singles Top 40: Jack Harlow Dominates with "Lovin On Me" at Number One
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As of November 18, 2023, the UK Singles Top 40 chart, compiled by Top40-charts.com based on sales, downloads, and airplay, has witnessed a significant reshuffle with new entries and notable movers. Topping the chart this week is Jack Harlow with his hit "Lovin On Me," marking a striking debut at number one.

Following closely in second place is Dua Lipa with "Houdini," another new entry that has quickly captivated the UK audience. The chart also sees Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" holding strong at number three, after 14 weeks on the chart and a total of 205 chart entries.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" remains in the top five, now at number four, demonstrating its staying power with 177 entries over nine weeks. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" rounds out the top five, climbing up from the 16th spot, a testament to its growing popularity.

The Beatles make a surprising entry with "Now And Then" at number six, proving the timeless appeal of their music. Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" and "Is It Over Now" maintain their positions in the top ten, at numbers seven and eight respectively, highlighting her enduring influence on the UK charts.


New entries that have made a significant impact include Noah Kahan's "Northern Attitude" debuting at number eleven and PinkPantheress & Central Cee's "Nice To Meet You" entering at number fifteen. These tracks showcase the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the music industry.

Other notable songs include Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" at number sixteen, continuing its impressive run with 289 chart entries. Seasonal favorites like Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" are also making their annual return, signaling the onset of the festive season.

This week's chart reflects a diverse range of musical tastes and trends, with artists like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and new faces like Jack Harlow and Noah Kahan dominating the scene. The UK Singles Top 40 continues to be a barometer for what's hot in the music world, with its blend of new entries and enduring hits shaping the musical landscape.






