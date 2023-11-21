Tech N9ne Appears On ABC's GMA3 To Gift Students $5.2 Million In Scholarships



This past Friday, ABC's GMA3 welcomed chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time

In honor of GMA3's participation in "American Education Week," Tech, along with Great Jobs KC CEO Earl



Getting into the spirit of the season, Tech will also notably "



In other big news, Tech N9ne's buzzing new single "Pull Out" [feat. Head DA DON] leapt to #36 at Urban



Meanwhile, Billboard recently applauded Tech and this current season, "With its forays into R&B, soul, alternative and heavy metal plus a host of guests including Joyner Lucas, Durand Bernarr, RMR and Qveen Herby, the 25-track Bliss finds the prolific Tech still in full command of his signature fast-rhyming flow and fearless genre fusion."



Beyond posting up 10 million total streams and counting, BLISS has incited critical applause. The Pitch Kansas City proclaimed, "BLISS is an emotionally charged variety album that packs all messages Tech wants society to hear with collabs from Joey Cool, HU$H, X-Raided, Qveen Herby, and more talented musicians." HotNewHipHop attested, "Pretty much every track here, you will find sharp, zany, and charismatic bars from



BLISS is Tech's first full-length LP since the 2021 blockbuster ASIN9NE, which posted up nearly half-a-billion streams and touted his most ubiquitous hit yet "



Ultimately though, BLISS ushers in another era of



BLISS ALBUM TRACKLIST:

1. Welcome To The P.I.T.S. (skit)

2. Badge Of Honor

3. Knock [feat. Conway the Machine, X-Raided, & Joyner Lucas]

4. KC Huh? KC What? [feat. Roblo DaStar, King D, & Lil Ava]

5. They Know Meh [feat. The Popper]

6. Y'all Havin A Good Time?! (skit)

7. Tell Everyone [feat. Isaac Cates & Ordained]

8. Things I Like

9. 3D

10. W H A T (We're Hungry And Thirsty) [feat. HU$H & Kim Dracula]

11. Crowd Participation (skit)

12. Wess Paul

13. Pull Out [feat. Head Da Don]

14. Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought) [feat. RMR]

15. Reach Us [feat. X-Raided, 2Gunn Kevi, & Head Da Don]

16. Red Aura [feat. Durand Bernarr & Qveen Herby]

17. Screen (Album Version) [feat. Jehry Robinson]

18. That Was Dope! (skit)

19. Drill Sergeant

20. Bro So Mo (Lemony Snicket's)

21. I Met A Morph [feat. Ubi]

22. Problem at the Pump (skit)

23. Deer Alley

24. 2 Happy [feat. NNUTTHOWZE - Zkeircrow & Phlague The Grimstress]

25. Got What I



One of the most insane, influential, and impactful legacies in hip-hop belongs to TechN9ne. He has consistently accomplished the impossible from outside of the system. He's bucked every trend, overturned all expectations, and not only built a culture, but a whole damn world with Strange Music. The craziest thing is how far he's come since co-founding Strange New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mainstream just went Tech again!!!This past Friday, ABC's GMA3 welcomed chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne for a very special live segment. It marks his first appearance on the show.In honor of GMA3's participation in "American Education Week," Tech, along with Great Jobs KC CEO Earl Martin Phalen and Emmy-Award winning actor, Eric Stonestreet, surprised 105 local Kansas City high school students in the crowd with $5.2 million in scholarship money, each student receiving a total of $50,000 to use towards college tuition.Getting into the spirit of the season, Tech will also notably " Flip The Switch " at the 94th Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony this week on Thanksgiving night November 23. It will be the very first time he has participated in the ceremony and a very special full circle moment for the Kansas City resident. KSHB Kansas City previewed the upcoming event.In other big news, Tech N9ne's buzzing new single "Pull Out" [feat. Head DA DON] leapt to #36 at Urban Radio in addition to breaking into the Top 40 at Rhythmic at #37. It continues to heat up in major markets across the US.Meanwhile, Billboard recently applauded Tech and this current season, "With its forays into R&B, soul, alternative and heavy metal plus a host of guests including Joyner Lucas, Durand Bernarr, RMR and Qveen Herby, the 25-track Bliss finds the prolific Tech still in full command of his signature fast-rhyming flow and fearless genre fusion."Beyond posting up 10 million total streams and counting, BLISS has incited critical applause. The Pitch Kansas City proclaimed, "BLISS is an emotionally charged variety album that packs all messages Tech wants society to hear with collabs from Joey Cool, HU$H, X-Raided, Qveen Herby, and more talented musicians." HotNewHipHop attested, "Pretty much every track here, you will find sharp, zany, and charismatic bars from Tech N9ne along with an absolutely relentless flow."BLISS is Tech's first full-length LP since the 2021 blockbuster ASIN9NE, which posted up nearly half-a-billion streams and touted his most ubiquitous hit yet " Face Off " [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson].Ultimately though, BLISS ushers in another era of Tech N9ne and Strange. He has beyond leveled up. He's ascended to a new stratosphere altogether where anything is possible—as he's proven time and time again.BLISS ALBUM TRACKLIST:1. Welcome To The P.I.T.S. (skit)2. Badge Of Honor3. Knock [feat. Conway the Machine, X-Raided, & Joyner Lucas]4. KC Huh? KC What? [feat. Roblo DaStar, King D, & Lil Ava]5. They Know Meh [feat. The Popper]6. Y'all Havin A Good Time?! (skit)7. Tell Everyone [feat. Isaac Cates & Ordained]8. Things I Like9. 3D10. W H A T (We're Hungry And Thirsty) [feat. HU$H & Kim Dracula]11. Crowd Participation (skit)12. Wess Paul Bennett [feat. Joey Cool & King Iso]13. Pull Out [feat. Head Da Don]14. Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought) [feat. RMR]15. Reach Us [feat. X-Raided, 2Gunn Kevi, & Head Da Don]16. Red Aura [feat. Durand Bernarr & Qveen Herby]17. Screen (Album Version) [feat. Jehry Robinson]18. That Was Dope! (skit)19. Drill Sergeant20. Bro So Mo (Lemony Snicket's)21. I Met A Morph [feat. Ubi]22. Problem at the Pump (skit)23. Deer Alley24. 2 Happy [feat. NNUTTHOWZE - Zkeircrow & Phlague The Grimstress]25. Got What I Wanted [feat. Navé Monjo]One of the most insane, influential, and impactful legacies in hip-hop belongs to TechN9ne. He has consistently accomplished the impossible from outside of the system. He's bucked every trend, overturned all expectations, and not only built a culture, but a whole damn world with Strange Music. The craziest thing is how far he's come since co-founding Strange Music back in 2000. The Kansas City, MO rapper has gone from packed Midwest underground shows to the annual Forbes "Cash Kings" list multiple times, the cover of XXL, the playlists of Sir Elton John and Dwayne Johnson, and national commercials for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond tallying billions of streams and views, he has scored four platinum singles, three gold singles, and a gold album. He has notched 23 entries on the Billboard Top Albums Chart and remains the record holder for "most Top 10 albums on the rap chart." Not to mention, he cracked the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 four times. His collaborators have ranged from Eminem, The Doors, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Boyz II Men, T.I., MGK, Flatbush Zombies, and Gary Clark, Jr. to Slipknot, System of a Down, Deftones, and Logic. Mainstream went Tech when he ignited ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Meanwhile, Complex mused upon "How Kendrick Lamar Became a Star With Help From Tech N9ne." He has sold out hundreds of shows as part of a relentless schedule. Not to mention, he introduced his own craft beer Bou Lou—in partnership with Kansas City's own Boulevard Brewery.



