From The Supremes' "You Keep Me Hangin' On" To Taylor Swift's "Anti-hero": A Historical Overview Of November 26th's #1 US Singles

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 26th of November has been marked by a series of notable songs reaching the top spot on the US Singles Chart throughout the years. These tracks not only dominated the charts but also influenced the music industry and pop culture at large.

"YOU KEEP ME HANGIN' ON" by The Supremes in 1966 is a classic Motown record with a distinctive beat that was ahead of its time. The song's fusion of pop and R&B along with Diana Ross's iconic vocals made it a memorable track that resonated with audiences globally.

1977: "YOU LIGHT UP MY LIFE" by Debby Boone

Debby Boone's "YOU LIGHT UP MY LIFE" in 1977 is known for its uplifting melody and inspiring lyrics. This ballad became an instant classic, reflecting the era's love for emotive and powerful pop songs.



1983: "ALL NIGHT LONG (ALL NIGHT)" by Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie with "ALL NIGHT LONG (ALL NIGHT)" in 1983 brought a festive and upbeat vibe to the music scene. Its blend of R&B with Caribbean rhythms showcased Richie's versatility and ability to create timeless party anthems.

1988: "BAD MEDICINE" by Bon Jovi

"BAD MEDICINE" by Bon Jovi in 1988 epitomized the rock sound of the late 80s. Known for its energetic rhythm and catchy chorus, the song solidified Bon Jovi's status as rock icons of the decade.

1994: "I'LL MAKE LOVE TO YOU" by Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men's "I'LL MAKE LOVE TO YOU" in 1994 is a smooth R&B ballad that showcased the group's harmonious vocals. The song's romantic theme and soulful melody made it a massive hit and a staple of '90s R&B music.

2005: "RUN IT!" by Chris Brown

Chris Brown's debut single "RUN IT!" in 2005 was a vibrant blend of R&B and hip-hop. The track, featuring catchy hooks and Brown's energetic performance, marked the arrival of a new teen sensation in the music industry.

2011: "WE FOUND LOVE" by Rihanna & Calvin Harris

Rihanna & Calvin Harris with Rihanna & Calvin Harris">"WE FOUND LOVE" in 2011 is a dance-pop anthem that combines uplifting electronic beats with Rihanna's powerful vocals. The song became a global hit, reflecting the increasing fusion of pop and EDM in the early 2010s.

2016: "BLACK BEATLES" by Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane

Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane">"BLACK BEATLES" by Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane in 2016 became a viral sensation, partly thanks to the #MannequinChallenge on social media. Its catchy hook and unique style made it a standout track in the hip-hop scene.

2022: "ANTI-HERO" by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's "ANTI-HERO" in 2022 is a pop track with introspective lyrics that explore themes of self-reflection and insecurities. The song's honest and relatable narrative showcases Swift's continued evolution as a songwriter and her ability to connect with audiences on a personal level.

These #1 hits from November 26th across different decades not only dominated the charts but also captured the musical zeitgeist of their times, reflecting the continuous evolution of popular music.