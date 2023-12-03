Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 03/12/2023

This day in 1983: Lionel Richie's "All Night Long" Tops the US Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spanning across decades, the music charts have been graced by a myriad of songs that not only achieved the coveted #1 spot in the US Singles chart but also captured the essence of their respective eras. From the classic sounds of the 1960s to the innovative compositions of the 21st century, these chart-toppers reflect the ever-evolving landscape of popular music. Among them, Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)," a vibrant fusion of soul and Caribbean rhythms, epitomizes the dynamic and diverse nature of these hits.

"All Night Long (All Night)" by Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie's 1983 hit single "All Night Long (All Night)" is a blend of his soulful Commodores style with Caribbean influences. Featured on his second solo album "Can't Slow Down," this song achieved remarkable success, reaching number one on three Billboard charts - pop, R&B, and adult contemporary - and peaking at number two in the UK. Interestingly, the song's lyrics, while primarily in English, include phrases like "Tom bo li de say de moi ya" and "Jambo jumbo," which Richie revealed were actually gibberish. He described these elements as a "wonderful joke," created when he ran out of time to hire a translator for the foreign-language lyrics he initially intended to include​​​​.


The music video for "All Night Long (All Night)" was produced by Michael Nesmith, a former member of The Monkees and a TV video pioneer, and directed by Bob Rafelson. Further adding to the song's notable history, Richie performed it at the closing ceremonies of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, showcasing its wide appeal and enduring popularity.

Other songs on this day

December 3rd has historically been a significant date for music, witnessing a diverse array of artists achieving the pinnacle of success in the US Singles chart. From the retro vibes of the 1960s to the modern sounds of the 2020s, each of these songs not only topped the charts but also defined their respective eras.

1966: WINCHESTER CATHEDRAL, New Vaudeville Band
"Winchester Cathedral" by New Vaudeville Band stands out for its unique blend of old-time music hall and 1960s pop, showcasing an interesting mix of musical styles.

1977: YOU LIGHT UP MY LIFE, Debby Boone
Debby Boone's "You Light Up My Life" is renowned for its heartfelt lyrics and Boone's powerful vocals, making it a timeless ballad.

1988: BABY,I LOVE YOUR WAY/FREEBIRD MEDLEY, Will to Power
The medley "Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird" by Will to Power creatively combines two classic songs, introducing a unique sound to the late '80s.

1994: ON BENDED KNEE, Boyz II Men
"On Bended Knee" by Boyz II Men is celebrated for its soulful harmonies and emotive lyrics, a quintessential '90s R&B ballad.

2005: RUN IT!, Chris Brown
Chris Brown's debut single "Run It!" marked his entry into the music scene with its energetic beats and catchy chorus.

2011: Rihanna & Calvin Harris">WE FOUND LOVE, Rihanna & Calvin Harris
"We Found Love" by Rihanna and Calvin Harris is notable for its pulsating rhythm and electronic sound, a hallmark of early 2010s pop.

2016: Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane">BLACK BEATLES, Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane
Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane's "Black Beatles" gained popularity for its catchy hook and association with the viral "Mannequin Challenge."

2022: ANTI-HERO, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" from her album 'Midnights' reflects her introspective songwriting style, resonating with a wide audience.

As we journey through these musical milestones, we observe the changing landscape of popular music, from New Vaudeville Band's old-time charm to Taylor Swift's modern introspective pop. These #1 hits not only define their times but also highlight the diverse and evolving nature of music






