Common Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award

Common Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that award-winning artist, actor, author, and activist Common was honored with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award for his advocacy with the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA).

"Common is a master lyricist, respected by his peers in the art form, and an outspoken advocate for creators," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "He is also an accomplished actor, poet, and philanthropist, all while advocating for performers' right to be paid when their music is played on terrestrial radio. We are honored to work alongside Common and to recognize him with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award."

Common joins previous SoundExchange Music Fairness award recipients Gloria Estefan and Dionne Warwick. He was presented with the honor by SoundExchange CEO and President Michael Huppe at the company's 20th anniversary celebration at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Academy Award, Emmy, and GRAMMY-winning artist, actor, author, and activist, Common, continues to break down barriers with a multitude of critically acclaimed roles and continued success in all aspects of his career. Common can currently be seen starring in Apple TV+'s "Silo" as Robert Sims. This winter, he made his Broadway debut playing Junior in Between Riverside and Crazy. His latest album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 was released in September 2021 and served as an inspiring follow up to his previous album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, which was released in March 2020. In 2019, Common released his hit album Let Love, inspired by his work and experiences writing his New York Times best-selling second memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word. In January 2024, he will publish And Then We Rise, about his journey to wellness as a vital element of his success. Common has dedicated countless hours and has been deeply engaged in social justice and advocacy work around mass incarceration, mental health, and voting. He launched the nonprofit Imagine Justice, and through his Common Ground Foundation, Common is dedicated to empowering high school students from underserved communities to become future leaders.






