Wham! Ends 2023 At The Top Of The UK Top 40
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As 2023 draws to a close, the UK music charts reflect a blend of holiday favourites and contemporary hits on the Top 40 for December 30. "Last Christmas" by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley continues to dominate as the Christmas No 1. This chart, meticulously compiled by Top40-charts.com, serves as the ultimate guide to the top songs in the UK, highlighting the nation's most beloved tracks.

Wham!'s festive hit "Last Christmas" maintains its number one position on the UK Singles Top 40, a testament to the song's timeless appeal and the joy it brings as a Christmas classic during the festive season. Sam Ryder's You're Christmas To Me holds the second spot, indicating its growing popularity in this festive period. Mariah Carey's perennial holiday favourite "All I Want For Christmas Is You" remains strong at number three.

Ed Sheeran & Elton John's "Merry Christmas Everyone" and Brenda Lee's "Jingle Bell Rock", often referred to as "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", round out the top five, adding to the festive mood with their classic holiday charm. These Christmas classics have become synonymous with Christmas celebrations, and their presence on the chart underscores their enduring appeal.



The music charts UK also feature contemporary hits like "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan and "Greedy" by Tate McRae, showcasing the dynamic nature of the UK top music charts. Despite the seasonal shift towards Christmas songs, these non-seasonal hits have managed to secure their spots in the top 10, indicating their consistent popularity.

Several chart singles have climbed the UK charts singles ladder, with "Fairytale Of New York" by Pogues & Kirsty MacColl jumping from 6th to 6th position, and "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé moving from 8th to 7th place, showing promising potential in the Top 40.

On the flip side, some songs have witnessed a drop in their positions on the year-end charts. "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan fell from 4th to 8th position in the Top 40.

Some songs have a remarkable ability to remain on the charts for an extended period. The Wham Christmas song "Last Christmas" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey have been on the chart for 1089 and 1243 weeks, respectively, showcasing their lasting impact on listeners.

There are also re-entries like "Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber, returning to the top 40 after a brief hiatus, displaying its enduring appeal as a staple in Christmas music.

Songs like "Standing Next To You" by Jung Kook and "Greedy" by Tate McRae at the 9th place, while not dominating the top positions, have managed to maintain a steady presence on the UK Top 40 singles chart, indicating their consistent popularity during the UK holiday season.

The Top 40 Chart for the UK this week offers a snapshot of the music industry's ever-changing landscape. Among all our music charts, with the right mix of timeless classics and contemporary hits, there's something for every listener. As 2024 unfolds, we'll be keeping a close eye on the chart's evolution.






