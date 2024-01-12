Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/01/2024

Kali Uchis Reveals First Pregnancy In Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
374 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
413 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1113 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1267 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
122 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
330 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
431 entries in 20 charts
Kali Uchis Reveals First Pregnancy In Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis reveals she is pregnant with her first child with her longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for new track "Tu Corazón es Mío."

Kali is now sharing the first-ever photos of her pregnancy on her social media - see @Top40-Charts.com below.

"Tu Corazón es Mío" is taken from Kali's new Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, out tomorrow via Geffen Records - pre-order/pre-save it now.

Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including global single "Muñekita" with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, "Te Mata," Kali's top Latin single debut to date, "Labios Mordidos" with Colombian singer Karol G and further collaboration with Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043108463287354 secs