Kali Uchis Releases New Album 'Oquideas'

Kali has collaborated and shared stages with today's biggest artists in both the English and Latin music spaces, toured the world over, selling out arenas and playing much-lauded sets at festivals including Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis' new Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, is out today via Geffen Records. Yesterday, Kali unveiled her first pregnancy with longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for "Tu Corazón es Mío". Additionally, she will perform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, January 17."We have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth," Kali says of Colombia's national flower, which symbolizes love and fertility. "I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to redefine the way we look at Latinas in music."Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including global single "Muñekita" with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, "Te Mata," Kali's top Latin single debut to date, "Labios Mordidos" with Colombian singer Karol G and further collaboration with Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro.Orquídeas arrives less than a year after Kali's last album, Red Moon In Venus, released in March of 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. Named TIME Magazine's #1 album of 2023, Red Moon In Venus marked Kali's first Top 10 charting album and was featured on Best of 2023 lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Top40-Charts, The FADER, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and many others.Kali then embarked on her completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour—with stops at theaters and arenas nationwide, a massive mainstage slot at Coachella and international festivals including Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree.Alternating between English and Spanish-language projects with unparalleled fluidity, she has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: her breakout 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020's Grammy-nominated Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞—featuring her smash hit "telepatía," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak—and last year's Red Moon In Venus.Kali has collaborated and shared stages with today's biggest artists in both the English and Latin music spaces, toured the world over, selling out arenas and playing much-lauded sets at festivals including Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.



