News
Pop / Rock 18/01/2024

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album "With The Politics Of Kendra"

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album "With The Politics Of Kendra"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With heartbreak on the mind and a focus of self-acceptance, Kendra & the Bunnies gathers momentum through release of her new 7-track album "with the Politics of Kendra." The album, which was released on January 5th, currently has over 136K streams on Spotify.

Track Listing:
1. Love You Girl
2. Fairytales
3. Juicy Lucifer
4. Easy Reader
5. Girls Girls Girls
6. Manic Pixie Nightmare
7. Love You Girl (Clean Version)

"Easy Reader," the first single off of the album, peaked at #64 on the Pop iTunes Charts on January 16, 2024.

"with the Politics of Kendra" follows the release of Kendra's 2023 EP "of all time," which People Magazine premiered with an exclusive interview. The article detailed the artist's close encounter with a home intruder, who stalked her and tried to assault her in the shower. This experience was the inspiration behind her song "Alive" from her EP "of all time."

"with the Politics of Kendra" (produced by Justine Blazer) also coincides with Kendra's 2017 release, "The Politics of," a 338 page coffee table book featuring poetry, essays, and one-act plays, accompanied by original photography, which is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble.

Kendra Muecke (BMI) of Kendra & the Bunnies is a freestyle rock-loving pop artist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Kendra has released numerous albums, EPs, and singles centered around the themes of self-love and shared understanding. With a combined total of over 300K followers on social media and over 1.5+ million streams on Spotify, Kendra & the Bunnies has proven to be a fan-favorite in pop music.

Atop her numerous releases, Kendra is very involved in The Recording Academy as a Grammy Voting Member, GRAMMY U mentor and GrammyNEXT member (2022), and she is on the Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter Foundation Committee. In February 2023, Kendra spoke on a panel on behalf of The Recording Academy's GRAMMY U program. The panel was held at Arizona State University alongside Jordin Sparks, Qiana Conley, and Randy Henderson.

Kendra & the Bunnies is also a two-time Josie Music Award winner for Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre) in 2021 and Artist of the Year (Pop) in 2022.

Kendra Muecke is a graduate of Pepperdine University (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts) and Musicians Institute (Independent Artist Program). Additionally, Kendra has studied songwriting at the Blair School of Music, Vanderbilt University.

Kendra is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and likes to volunteer with organizations benefiting community inclusion, addiction/recovery, and arts for children including: Strings For Hope (Nashville), Artists For Trauma (Los Angeles), Camp Winnarainbow (Northern California), Rex Foundation (National) and Smoke-free Music Cities (National). In her community, Kendra partners with the Junior League of Los Angeles as an active member advocating for foster youth and serves on the Public Policy Institute Committee. A member of the LGBTQ+ community, Kendra strives to support other LGBTQ+ artists and advocates for equal rights for women+.
For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com and follow Kendra & the Bunnies on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Threads, YouTube and Spotify.






