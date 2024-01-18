Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 18/01/2024

Kali Uchis Shares 'Igual Que Un Angel' Video With Peso Pluma

Kali Uchis Shares 'Igual Que Un Angel' Video With Peso Pluma
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new session video for "Igual Que un Ángel" today, starring Mexican singer Peso Pluma. The song—which debuted three times higher than all Kali's previous singles on Spotify and Apple Music, marking the largest single debut of her career—is taken from Kali's new Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, out now via Geffen Records to critical acclaim.

A day before the release of Orquídeas, Kali unveiled her first pregnancy with longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for "Tu Corazón es Mío"—watch it here.

Additionally, she will perform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" tonight. Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including global single "Muñekita" with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, "Te Mata," "Labios Mordidos" with Colombian singer Karol G and further collaborations with Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro.

Orquídeas arrives less than a year after Kali's last album, Red Moon In Venus, released in March of 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. Named TIME Magazine's #1 album of 2023, Red Moon In Venus marked Kali's first Top 10 charting album and was featured on Best of 2023 lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Top40-Charts, Pitchfork, The FADER, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and many others.

Kali then embarked on her completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour—with stops at theaters and arenas nationwide, a massive mainstage slot at Coachella and several international festivals. Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree.

Alternating between English and Spanish-language projects with unparalleled fluidity, she has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: her breakout 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020's Grammy-nominated Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞-featuring her smash hit "telepatía," which has accumulated billions of streams and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak-and last year's Red Moon In Venus.






