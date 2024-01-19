iHeartMedia Announce Nominees For The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced the nominees for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, airing LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music
Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to #1. Since the iHeartRadio Music
Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Ariana
Grande, Blake
Shelton, Big Sean, Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, Camila
Cabello, Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kelly
Clarkson, Madonna, Maroon 5, Pharrell, P!NK, Pitbull, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and many others.
"The iHeartRadio Music
Awards is a night where we celebrate the biggest artists and songs fans loved listening to on the radio all year long," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "We'll also share stories from the artists themselves about their hard-fought journeys to the top of the charts."
Artists receiving multiple nominations include, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David
Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol
G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan
Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia
Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena
Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher
and Yng Lvcas. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
"Our iHeartRadio Music
Awards are special because they're truly reflective of what listeners love," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "We're excited to share the journey on how they became the biggest songs and celebrate these amazing artists with music fans across the nation together LIVE from Los Angeles."
In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music
Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music
Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style
and Favorite Debut Album.
Social voting begins today, January 18, and will close on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Among the many winners of the 2023 Awards were Taylor Swift
for Song of the Year; Harry Styles
for Artist of the Year; and Imagine Dragons
for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music
Awards also honored P!NK with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award and Taylor Swift
with the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.
This year's awards will once again feature a broad array of categories - including Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year and Best New Artist (K-pop) new categories. Finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
Song of the Year:
"Calm Down
" - Rema and Selena
Gomez
"Creepin'
" - Metro Boomin
with The Weeknd
and 21 Savage
"Cruel Summer
" - Taylor Swift
"Dance The Night
" - Dua Lipa
"Fast Car
" - Luke Combs
"Flowers
"- Miley Cyrus
"Kill Bill
" - SZA
"Last Night
"- Morgan
Wallen
"Paint The Town Red
" - Doja Cat
"vampire" - Olivia
Rodrigo
(New for 2024) Pop Song of the Year:
"Calm Down
" - Rema and Selena
Gomez
"Cruel Summer
" - Taylor Swift
"Flowers
"- Miley Cyrus
"Kill Bill
" - SZA
"vampire" - Olivia
Rodrigo
(New for 2024) Pop Artist of the Year:
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Olivia
Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
Drake
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Miley Cyrus
Morgan
Wallen
Olivia
Rodrigo
Shakira
SZA
Taylor Swift
Usher
Duo/Group of the Year:
(G)I-DLE
Blink-182
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Paramore
Parmalee
Best Collaboration:
"All My Life
" - Lil Durk
ft. J. Cole
"Barbie World (with Aqua)" - Nicki Minaj
and Ice Spice
"Boy's a liar Pt.2" - PinkPantheress
and Ice Spice
"Calm Down
"- Rema and Selena
Gomez
"Creepin'
" - Metro Boomin
with The Weeknd
and 21 Savage
"Good Good
" - Usher, Summer Walker
and 21 Savage
"Rich Flex
" - Drake
and 21 Savage
"Thank God
" - Kane Brown
and Katelyn Brown
"Tomorrow 2
" - GloRilla
with Cardi B
"TQG" - Karol
G and Shakira
Best New Artist (Pop):
David
Kushner
Doechii
Jelly Roll
Rema
Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year:
"Fast Car
" - Luke Combs
"Heart Like A Truck
" - Lainey Wilson
"Last Night
" - Morgan
Wallen
"Rock and A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
"Thank God
" - Kane Brown
and Katelyn Brown
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan
Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
Corey Kent
Jackson Dean
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
"All My Life
"- Lil Durk
ft. J. Cole
"fukumean"- Gunna
"Just Wanna Rock
" - Lil Uzi Vert
"Rich Flex
" - Drake
and 21 Savage
"Tomorrow 2
"- GloRilla
with Cardi B
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
21 Savage
Drake
Future
Gunna
Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
Doechii
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Young Nudy
R&B Song of the Year:
"Creepin'
"- Metro Boomin
with The Weeknd
and 21 Savage
"CUFF IT"- Beyoncé
"Good Good
" - Usher, Summer Walker
and 21 Savage
"On My Mama
" - Victoria
Monét
"Snooze
"- SZA
R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
SZA
Usher
Best African Music
Artist:
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Best New Artist (R&B):
Coco Jones
Fridayy
Kenya
Vaun
October London
Victoria
Monét
Alternative Song of the Year:
"Lost" - Linkin Park
"Love From The Other Side
" - Fall Out Boy
"One More Time
"- Blink-182
"Rescued"- Foo Fighters
"This Is Why
"- Paramore
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Blink-182
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
Bad Omens
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Lovejoy
Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year:
"72 Seasons
" - Metallica
"Dead Don't Die"- Shinedown
"Lost" - Linkin Park
"Need A Favor
" - Jelly Roll
"Rescued" - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Foo Fighters
Jelly Roll
Metallica
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year:
"10:35
"- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae
"Baby Don't Hurt Me
" - David
Guetta, Anne-Marie
and Coi Leray
"Padam Padam
" - Kylie Minogue
"Praising You
" - Rita Ora
ft. Fatboy Slim
"Strangers
" - Kenya
Grace
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David
Guetta
Illenium
Kylie Minogue
Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
"La Bachata
" - Manuel Turizo
"La Bebe (remix)" - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
"Lala"- Myke Towers
"Shakira: Bzrp Music
Sessions, Vol. 53"- Shakira
and Bizarrap
"TQG"- Karol
G and Shakira
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol
G
Manuel Turizo
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):
Bad Gyal
GALE
Mora
Yng Lvcas
Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
"Bebe Dame
"- Fuerza Regida
and Grupo Frontera
"Ella Baila
Sola" - Eslabon Armado
and Peso Pluma
"Indispensable" - Carin León
"Qué Onda Perdida" - Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
"Qué Vuelvas"- Carin León and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Calibre 50
Carin León
El Fantasma
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Gabito Ballesteros
Gerardo Coronel
Grupo Frontera
Junior
H
Peso Pluma
(New for 2024) K-pop Artist of the Year:
(G)I-DLE
Jung Kook
NCT Dream
Seventeen
Stray Kids
(New for 2024) K-pop Song of the Year:
"Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)" - ATEEZ
"Cupid (Twin Version)"- FIFTY FIFTY
"S-Class" - Stray Kids
"Seven
" Jung Kook
ft. Latto
"Super Shy
" - NewJeans
(New for 2024) Best New Artist (K-pop):
BOYNEXTDOOR
NewJeans
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Producer of the Year:
Carter Lang
Dan Nigro
Jack Antonoff
Kid Harpoon
Rob Bisel
Songwriter of the Year:
Aldae
Ashley Gorley
J Kash
Jack Antonoff
Michael Ross Pollack
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
"Dial Drunk
"- Noah Kahan
"Flowers
"- Miley Cyrus
"Greedy
"- Tate McRae
"Houdini
"- Dua Lipa
"Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)"- Taylor Swift
"Last Night
"- Morgan
Wallen
"Lovin On Me
"- Jack Harlow
"Nonsense
"- Sabrina Carpenter
"Paint The Town Red
"- Doja Cat
"vampire"- Olivia
Rodrigo
"Water
"- Tyla
"What Was I Made For?
"- Billie Eilish
Best Music
Video: *Socially Voted Category
"3D"- Jung Kook
ft. Jack Harlow
"Dance The Night
"- Dua Lipa
"FLOWER"- JISOO
"Flowers
"- Miley Cyrus
"I'm Good (Blue)
" - Bebe Rexha
and David
Guetta
"Kill Bill
"- SZA
"La Bebe (Remix)"- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
"Paint The Town Red
"- Doja Cat
"Seven
"- Jung Kook
ft. Latto
"TQG"- Karol
G and Shakira
"vampire"- Olivia
Rodrigo
"What Was I Made For?
"- Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
Agnation
ATINY
Barbz
Beyhive
BTS Army
Harries
Livies
Louies
Niallers
Rushers
Selenators
Swifties
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Alex Warren
David
Kushner
Flyana Boss
Gracie Abrams
Jessie
Murph
Megan Moroney
Natalie
Jane
Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
Anna Lee - Coldplay
Carianne Older - Charlie Puth
Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini
Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers
David
Lehr - Morgan
Wallen
Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson
Mason
Poole - Beyoncé
Matty Vogel - Misterwives
Ravie B - Adele
Ryan Fleming - 5 Seconds of Summer
Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
"Boy's a liar Pt. 2"- PinkPantheress
and Ice Spice
"Collide (Sped Up Remix)"- Justine Skye
"Cruel Summer
"- Taylor Swift
"Cupid (Twin Version)"- FIFTY FIFTY
"Daylight
"- David
Kushner
"Her Way (Sped Up)"- Party Next Door
"If We Ever Broke Up
"- Mae Stephens
"Paint The Town Red
"- Doja Cat
"Water
"- Tyla
"What It Is (Solo Version)"- Doechii
"What Was I Made For?
"- Billie Eilish
(New for 2024) Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
"j-hope IN THE BOX"
"Love To Love You, Donna Summer"
Louis Tomlinson
"All of Those Voices"
"Prince: The Final Secret"
"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"
"Save Me
" Jelly Roll
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"
"TLC Forever"
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Beyoncé
Carrie Underwood
Doja Cat
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Madonna
Måneskin
Sabrina Carpenter
Shania Twain
SZA
Taylor Swift
(New for 2024) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category
GOLDEN - Jung Kook
In Pieces - Chlöe
Layover - V
Lucky - Megan Moroney
Mirror - Lauren
Spencer Smith
My 21st Century Blues - Raye
Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman
Snow Angel
- Reneé Rapp
Tyler Hubbard
- Tyler Hubbard
Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats. Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music
Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music
Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.