News
Charts / Awards 25/01/2024

Brit Awards 2024: Record-Breaking Raye Lands Seven Nominations!

Brit Awards 2024: Record-Breaking Raye Lands Seven Nominations!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The pop singer Raye has made Brit awards history by becoming the first artist to score seven nominations in a single year, crowning a remarkable career turnaround after spending years in limbo at a major record label.
The awards are voted for by the Brit Awards Voting Academy, its membership made up of musicians, industry staff and media figures, but the British public will decide on the winners of the five genre categories, with voting taking place via Instagram.

The 2024 Brit award nominations in full:

British album of the year:
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year:
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye

British group:
Blur
Chase and Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

New artist:
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes

Song of the year:
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Central Cee and Dave - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
Raye - Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
Venbee and Goddard - Messy in Heaven

International artist:
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International group:
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International song:
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - Greedy
Tyla - Water

Rock/alternative act:
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act:
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance act:
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy

Pop act:
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye

R&B act:
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault






