Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 02/02/2024

Ariana Grande Climbs To Number One In The Europe Official Top 100 Chart

Hot Songs Around The World

Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
223 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
359 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
159 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
350 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
178 entries in 15 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
422 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
223 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
350 entries in 24 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1115 entries in 25 charts
Ariana Grande Climbs To Number One In The Europe Official Top 100 Chart
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an impressive display of musical dominance, Ariana Grande's latest hit, "Yes, And?" has ascended to the pinnacle of the Europe Official Top 100 chart as of January 27, 2024. This significant leap from third to first place underscores Grande's unwavering appeal across the continent. Following closely is Noah Kahan's "Stick Season," which has made a remarkable jump from ninth to second, showcasing the song's growing resonance with European audiences.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" maintains its stronghold within the top three, evidencing the enduring popularity of McRae's music. Meanwhile, "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, which previously enjoyed the top spot, has now settled into fourth place, indicating the dynamic shifts that characterize the music chart. Sophie Ellis Bextor's "Murder On The Dancefloor" rounds out the top five, climbing from sixth and proving the lasting appeal of her dance anthem.

The chart this week is also notable for its array of new entries, injecting fresh energy into the musical landscape. Among the newcomers, "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone (in the ninth position) and "Homesick" by Noah Kahan & Sam Fender (at #14) have made their debut, signaling strong starts for these tracks. Other new entries include "Business Straight" by Billa Joe & Faroon, "Sag Was" by Paula Hartmann & T-Low, and "Keine Homies" by Civo & Maxe, each marking their first appearance on the chart.



Luciano's "Intro (Seductive)" and "Alibi" by Ella Henderson & Rudimental have also entered the chart, alongside "Panama" by Kaaris, "Temps En Temps" by Zola & Koba LaD, "Whatever" by Kygo & Ava Max, "Never Be Alone" by Becky Hill & Sonny Fodera, "Skin And Bones" by David Kushner, and "When We Were Young (The Logical Song)" by David Guetta & Kim Petras, further diversifying the musical offerings.

One of the most dramatic shifts observed is Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," which experienced a significant drop of over 50 spots, highlighting the volatile nature of chart movements. Conversely, "Never Lose Me" by Flo Milli has seen a substantial increase to #29, showcasing the dynamic shifts in listener preferences across Europe.

The Europe Official Top 100 chart for January 27, 2024, is a testament to the vibrant and ever-changing music industry, with new artists making significant impacts, established acts maintaining their presence, and others witnessing notable shifts in their chart positions. This week's chart not only reflects the diverse musical tastes of the European audience but also highlights the dynamic nature of global music trends, with Ariana Grande leading the charge with her chart-topping hit.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083859 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041520595550537 secs