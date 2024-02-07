Original Soundtrack For Music-Filled Comedy Series Fairwood Now Available



The Fairwood Brothers' musical roots run deep. Rusty Fairwood has recorded several acclaimed faith-based albums. His Top 40 single "Keep on Rollin'" made its world premiere on CMT, and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Force MP Television and Metropolitan Sound + Vision today announced the release of the original TV soundtrack for its irreverent comedy series FAIRWOOD. Featuring 11 original songs from the show's first season, fans can download the new soundtrack from their favorite music service.Created by award-winning recording artists Rusty and Clark Fairwood, also known as The Fairwood Brothers, and writer/director Bud Schaetzle, the creative mind behind televised events starring Celine Dion, Wyclef Jean, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the first season of FAIRWOOD is currently available to stream on Crackle, fuboTV, Philo and PLEX.This catchy, upbeat album hosts an impressive list of session musicians from Nashville to St. Louis including Country Music Hall of Famer, Eddie Bayers; multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Yudkin; producer/songwriter Jim "Moose" Brown; famed producer and engineer Dan Frizell; and ACM Steel Guitarist of the Year, Mike Johnson."For fans of The Fairwood Brothers and our TV show, Fairwood, we're excited to release the full-length sound recordings of the songs you've come to love in Fairwood - Season One," said Rusty Fairwood. "These songs capture all the thrills and favorite moments from Fairwood's first season - and now you can enjoy them at home…in your car…anywhere, really," added Clark Fairwood.The Fairwood Brothers recently performed as part of Hope for the Holidays, a star-studded virtual concert of the season streamed exclusively at over 5,000 hospitals, connecting patients with the joy of music. Rusty and Clark were among an exciting lineup of performers that included John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Pat Monahan with Train, Marc Roberge of O.A.R, John Hampson, Vicki Peterson of The Bangles with John Cowsill, Suzanne Vega with Gerry Leonard, Pete Francis, Eric Hutchinson, Ian Axel of A Great Big World and Constantine Maroulis.The FAIRWOOD track list includes tunes from the first season including:If You Can't Hide It, Paint it RedThe Girl Who Cried Silver Lines The Clouds of GrayBig DreamsOrdinarily SpecialWagon WheelsBe My Friend (Or Be My Guest)No Chorus (Make Your Own)Have You Felt The HeatInSpiration RiseDistant Land #46FAIRWOOD is a co-production of Force MP Television and Metropolitan Sound + Vision. Season One of the quirky single-camera series follow the exploits of The Fairwood Brothers, colorful small-town entertainers with an infectious, upbeat "positivistic" philosophy. Thrust unexpectedly into the limelight as hosts of a talk show on Channel 29 in their rustic hometown of East Plains, the Brothers unite their relatives, friends and neighbors against the all-powerful Pentalode Corporation, whose carpetbagging executives work to overrun the town and take control of its unexploited natural resources.Happy-go-lucky characters Rusty and Clark were first introduced on their faith-based pop/rock album Contrary to Popular Belief in 2012. With a funny, charming and moral worldview, The Fairwood Brothers were created to represent the power of the underdog - and to highlight through music and storytelling the value of community, family, and The Golden Rule. The characters appeared in several experimental projects before partnering with Metropolitan.The Fairwood Brothers' musical roots run deep. Rusty Fairwood has recorded several acclaimed faith-based albums. His Top 40 single "Keep on Rollin'" made its world premiere on CMT, and " Stomp " fueled a line-dance craze and served as the basis for a video game. His second album 'Up to Something' produced his first #1, "Eighty Acre Church," which along with "Love's Gotta Go Somewhere" made a splash on the Music Row Chart. Musician, actor, and audio engineer Clark Fairwood was the bandleader and guitarist for Pinkeye D'Gekko, a Contemporary Christian band that toured with Craig Morgan, Bryan White, Junior Brown, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Flynnville Train, Whiskey Falls, Eric Church, and Halfway to Hazard. Clark has also opened for Chuck Berry, Ted Nugent, Marshall Tucker, VanZant, and Lonestar.



