J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA & Chris Brown Headline Dreamville Festival 2024

A limited number of two-day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival's official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, the internationally recognized entertainment brand and multi-platinum record label for which he cofounded, have announced today the new music lineup for Dreamville Festival 2024 as their flagship music festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.Following last year's record-setting event, Dreamville Festival 2024 will now welcome SZA and Chris Brown to each perform as Saturday headliners, while J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will each close out their respective stages on Sunday.Featuring four of the most popular musical artists of this generation, festival organizers have also tapped several other multi-platinum, award-winning music heavyweights to join the lineup. Saturday, April 6 will feature Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Sexxy Red, Jeremih, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Luh Tyler, and Domani; while acts like Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Muni Long, TiaCorine, and Chase Shakur will perform at the festival on Sunday, April 7.With some of today's hottest hip-hop and R&B acts in tow, Cole is also bringing together members from his acclaimed music roster to perform in Raleigh including J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.In total, over 25 artists will soon perform at Dorothea Dix Park this spring with the full music lineup listed below and available online at DreamvilleFest.com:Saturday, April 6:SZA ~ Chris Brown ~ J.I.D. ~ Lil Yachty ~ ScHoolboyQ ~ Sexyy Red ~ Jeremih ~ EARTHGANG ~ Teezo Touchdown ~ Amaarae ~ Lute ~ Luh Tyler ~ DomaniSaturday, April 7: Nicki Minaj ~ Rema ~ Jeezy Key Glock ~ Bas ~ Muni Long ~ Cozz ~ Omen ~ TiaCorine ~ Chase Shakur"Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year. Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our Day One fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival," said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy.Entering its fourth edition this spring, J. Cole and his Dreamville team have firmly cemented themselves as the organizers behind the world's largest artist-led music festival, as well as the executives behind one of the most powerful brands in today's entertainment industry. Their festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide as Raleigh residents and international travelers gather together to experience a weekend celebration unlike any other while driving a multi-million economic impact to the greater Wake County region.With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to its home in Dorothea Dix Park offering festival-goers many attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to dozens of local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from across Wake County. Plus, organizers are welcoming back Dreamville Fest Weekend, which serves as a weeklong celebration of music, arts, culture, and community spread across downtown Raleigh offering free events and educational programming.A limited number of two-day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival's official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.



