Anitta Brings Brazilian Funk To The Masses On New Album Funk Generation Out April 26, 2024

Now, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Delivering Brazilian Funk to the global stage, GRAMMY Award-nominated international superstar Anitta proudly announces her anxiously awaited new album, Funk Generation, will be released on April 26, 2024 via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Universal Music.Fittingly, she heralds the album with a fiery new single and music video "Double Team" [feat. Brray & Bad Gyal] out now.Inspired by funk carioca and anchored by a dancefloor-ready thump, this Spanish banger, blended with Portuguese and English, doubles down on seduction with its raw and lusty lyrics and a slick back-and-forth between Anitta, Brray, and Bad Gyal. Produced by Botlok, it climaxes on an unshakable hook. The accompanying music video, directed by Sam Hayes, proves to be an equally sexy affair with jaw-dropping choreography featuring the three artists performing in an open-air baile funk atmosphere.Funk Generation sees Anitta channel her most formative influences from her childhood in Brazil. As such, she conjures the spirit of classic Brazilian funk with her own personal twist perfect for a new GENERATION...About the record, Anitta said, "Funk Generation is an album where I celebrate my roots. It's where I express the power of Rio's funk in every track its unique, danceable, and sensual beats. It's a rhythm born in the favelas, where I grew up, and it exudes resistance and art in every community. I'm proud to work on a project about a genre that has been unfairly stigmatized in Brazil but is slowly gaining recognition worldwide. In the album, I bring in important collaborations that helped me tell this story. I've been involved in every step of the production and visual direction, and I've achieved the result I've been aiming for."At the forefront of introducing Brazilian Funk to the world, Anitta released Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story in 2023 as a precursor to this album which included fan favorites "Funk Rave," "Used To be" and "Casi Casi." What's more, her latest anthems "BELLAKEO" [with Peso Pluma], marks her highest-charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 thus far, while "Joga Pra Lua" [with DENNIS & PEDRO SAMPAIO] has exploded around the globe. "Joga Pra Lua" generated 44.9 million Spotify streams and 19 million YouTube views on the music video, with Billboard raving, "It's giving full 'leave it all on the dance floor' energy, and we simply love to hear it." Rolling Stone promised, "YOU CAN COUNT on this trio of Brazilian superstars to bring the most fiery batidão tracks."Most recently, Anitta wrapped her Carnaval da Anitta Tour, travelling around her home country of Brazil, during its world-famous Carnival season. The tour saw Anitta play to combined audiences of 2 Million fans in Brazil with media coverage around the world.FUNK GENERATION has arrived.Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. Anitta's first single of 2021, "Envolver," became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She released her album Versions of Me in April 2022. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Last summer, she won a 2022 MTV Music Video Award® in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver," further making history and earning her second Guinness World Record as the "first Brazilian solo artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Latin (female)." The win followed an explosive performance by Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with "Envolver." In 2019, she won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Starting in 2014, Anitta was named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years. Last year, Anitta took home her second MTV Music Video Award® for "Best Latin."At the forefront of introducing Brazilian Funk to the world, Anitta released Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story in 2023 and the fan favorite "Mil Veces." Meanwhile, she has leveled up and ascended to rarified air again and again. She notably joined forces with Peso Pluma for the international smash "BELLAKEO," marking her highest-charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 thus far. Moreover, she also impressively distinguished herself as "The First Brazilian Artist to Attract 35 Million Monthly Listeners in Spotify History" and "The Brazilian Female Artist with the Most-Charting Songs in Billboard Hot 100 History." Not to mention, she scored a nomination for "The Female Artist of the Year" at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.Now, Anitta welcomes everyone to a new era with her 2024 album, FUNK GENERATION.



