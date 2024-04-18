DJ Snake Teams Up With Peso Pluma On New Single "Teka"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Globally renowned French DJ and multi-platinum producer DJ Snake joins forces with international sensation Peso Pluma for electric new single "Teka" out today via Interscope Records/Universal Music. The superstar collaboration fuses Pluma's crisp vocals with Snake's dynamic production skills resulting in a pulsating anthem transcendent of cultural genre boundaries. The record was first previewed during DJ Snake's explosive set at Coachella, when he was joined on stage by Peso Pluma to play the song live for the first time.
"The weekend has arrived, Italian brand clothes," Pluma raps in Spanish over a thick bass-beat and hypnotic guitar loop. He then leads the way to an instantly catchy chorus, "she's gonna rock the discotheque, theque, theque, theque, theque." With an undeniable hook, and Snake's frenetic, culture-colling production, the dance-floor-filler has arrived just in time to provide a sure summer staple in the coming months.
"Teka" follows quickly on the heels of "Big Bang," the French producer's recent collaboration with Crankdat, which marked Snake's first release since dropping the joyous "West Side Story" last summer. Prior to that, he rolled out "Guddi Riddim" featuring the Nooran Sisters, which was a viral sensation even before its release after a live performance in India spread far and wide online. Now, with "Teka," Snake and Pluma both lean into their strengths, offering up a party-starting gem with promise to last through summer and beyond.
No other artist embodies the concept of global dance music better than DJ Snake, who over the last decade has achieved the kind of rarified and wildly transformative success that few ever come close to attaining. Originally from a housing project on the outskirts of Paris, Snake made his full-length debut in 2016 with Encore, a groundbreaking album that reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. His 2019 album, Carte Blanche only furthered his superstardom with global hits "Loco Contigo" featuring J. Balvin & Tyga, and "Taki Taki" featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B. Since scoring his first #1 single with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You" ft. Justin Bieber, the multi-platinum-selling DJ / producer has shattered industry records with smash hits such as "Taki Taki", delivered era-defining records like "Turn Down for What" (with Lil Jon), earned over 80+ diamond single certifications and over 400+ platinum single certifications from the RIAA, amassed over 40B global streams, and made history as the first artist to perform atop the roof of the Arc de Triomphe.
Along with repeatedly turning out tracks that top the charts around the world - including three songs that have surpassed a staggering billion streams on Spotify - making him one of only two dance acts to have reached this milestone thus far - the multi-award-winning phenomenon brings his boundary-pushing ingenuity to music that builds unexpected and undeniably powerful bridges between vastly different cultures and genres.
Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, Peso Pluma is a trailblazing artist known for his unique style and genuine approach. With 59 million monthly Spotify listeners, he's made history as the first Mexican artist to top the 'Daily Top Artists Mexico' chart. His album "GÉNESIS" broke streaming records, earning him his first GRAMMY® nomination and win for Best Música Mexicana Album in 2024. His collaborations with artists like Karol G, Anitta, Christian Nodal and more have further propelled him to international acclaim. Peso Pluma is not only a musical powerhouse but a cultural icon, with multiple awards and the launch of his own label, Double P Records, in partnership with George Prajin, he solidifies his impact on the industry.