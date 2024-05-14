Jean-Michel Jarre & Brian May Perform Historic Live Concert 'Bridge From The Future'



Watch 'Bridge from the Future' below, available via YouTube for seven days (May 20):

https://www.youtube.com/live/GzjG95rB96Q



During the afternoon, as the audience congregated around the Danube from throughout the city, they were welcomed by a brand new composition titled Blue Dot in Space. The music was specially created by Jarre specifically for this event, where real sounds of the stars were weaved into the soundscape, inviting the audience to consider our position on Earth within the cosmos, and the future of our home planet, reflecting the theme of this year's edition of STARMUS Festival.



The staggering production featured exquisitely choreographed architectural light and laser displays that were visible from three different countries including Austria and Hungary. A mesmerising 400-drone ballet painted the night sky with a supernova-like display, while fireworks punctuated the musical score. The stage included two towering turrets at over 30 meters tall, perfectly framing the UFO bridge behind it, which itself was adorned with lights and lasers. Jarre designed the entire visual element himself, conceiving it as a score to the music.



The concert in Bratislava represented the culmination of Jarre's artistic vision, honed meticulously since he pioneered the concept of large-scale open-air events spanning entire cities, from



Among the concert's repertoire of 19 musical works spanning Jean-Michel Jarre's career was a remarkable new arrangement of Antonín Dvořák's New World Symphony. Crafted by Jean-Michel Jarre and Sir Brian May, this rendition marked a historic first-time collaboration between the iconic musicians. Each brought their individual musical backgrounds and histories to the table, converging to create a singularly distinctive performance, firmly focused on the future. Sir Brian May also performed with Jarre on newly adapted works Bratislava Time and



The mammoth set, designed by Jarre, was constructed over a period of a month by a team of over 100 people working day and night, including hundreds of kilometers of cables, 21 screens, 150 lighting projectors and over 170 tons of staging equipment. It was the largest stage ever constructed in Slovakia. In an environmentally responsible approach and to offset its carbon impact, the production has also committed to the preservation and sustainable management of over 150 years of pan-European forests, notably in Slovakia.



The concert was televised on Slovakian



Bridge from the



STARMUS strives to inspire future explorers and reignite the passion for discovery by tackling pressing global challenges. Bridge from the



Jean-Michel Jarre said: "It is a great honour for me to be associated with Starmus Earth Festival and all the brilliant minds that will gather exceptionally in Bratislava to share their knowledge and vision with students and the general public over the week under the auspices of the extraordinary Dr Jane Goodall. Our planet needs scientists, artists and entrepreneurs that can invest their knowledge, vision and resources, beyond all political mandates, to gather together in educating the next generation, for them to be able to shape the future positively. Also as UNESCO Ambassador now for over three decades, I will always contribute where I can in pursuing progress in the fields of Education, Science & Culture : that is my mission as an active citizen of our planet and Starmus Earth in Slovakia is all about that."

Brian May said: "It was a blast! The perfect kick-off for Starmus Earth."



This 2024 edition of STARMUS Festival champions the theme of 'The



The five-day event (May 13-17) comprises lectures and discussions on topics including Environment, AI and Cybersecurity, and Space. It also includes the annual presentation of the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, for which Jean-Michel Jarre was a recipient in 2017. This year, Jean-Michel has been announced as the latest STARMUS Advisory Board member.



Richard Marko, ESET CEO said: "We couldn't be more thrilled that Jean-Michel Jarre ignited the STARMUS Festival with his captivating performance. The location with its backdrop of the SNP Bridge serves as a metaphorical bridge between the past and the future. It encapsulates the contrast of eras. On one end stands the historic centre of Bratislava, and on the other, the retro-futuristic UFO monument. A similar contrast is seen in the story of ESET. In the beginning, few businesses and individuals used the antivirus we developed 30 years ago. Now, that stands in striking juxtaposition to the multi-layered, AI-powered technology combined with human expertise, used by hundreds of millions of people all around the world for their protection. In both cases, such progress was only made possible thanks to science."



Garik Israelian said: "It's been 16 years since Brian and I met Jean-Michel in London and proposed to him a collaboration. We knew that Jean-Michel's concert involves an ambitious production and never had an opportunity for this. It seems to me that we have been waiting for the Starmus Earth to make it happen. This is the first time STARMUS puts the spotlight on our planet and we want the general public to be more receptive than ever to the big questions of our time, of our planet. There is no doubt that kicking off this special edition with a performance as spectacular as "Bridge from the Future" will achieve that goal. Jean-Michel Jarre has always brought us music from the future to make us vibrate with the present, and that is the spirit of STARMUS."

STARMUS Earth Festival runs from 13-17 May in venues throughout the city, tickets are available from www.ticketportal.sk



Since the very first homo sapiens looked up at a star-filled sky, we have been awestruck by the vastness of the cosmos. Even today, we remain humbled by the sheer immensity of space, especially as progress in physics and astronomy has made us aware of the tremendous distances involved - even to our closest neighboring stars.



Created by Garik Israelian PhD, astrophysicist at the



Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication

Stephen Hawking and Alexei Leonov, together with STARMUS co-founders Sir Brian May and Garik Israelian, worked to create the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in 2015, awarded to individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to science communication. Previous Stephen Hawking Medal winners include Dr. Jane Goodall, Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jean-Michel Jarre, Brian Eno, Hans Zimmer, and the Apollo 11 documentary.



ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, we stay ahead of known and emerging cyber threats—all to effectively secure businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by our R&D centers and a strong global Partner Network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.



Jean-Michel Jarre has always been a futurist in his field. Throughout his illustrious career, the composer, performer, producer, and cultural ambassador has continued to break new ground with his music and his mastery of creative innovation. From his early pioneering role in electronic music, his use of multi-channel audio technology and production, to his recent explorations into the realms of VR performance and the metaverse, technology is at the forefront of everything he does. He is quoted as claiming that "today is the most exciting time to create, to make music, and to share across so many mediums." Jarre is UNESCO ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the planet and the environment and Laureate of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication.



Jarre's current catalog, which now includes 22 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million worldwide to date, and earned him countless awards and nominations. Throughout his career, Jarre has taken as canvas, some of the most iconic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites around the globe for his creative, cultural, and environmental message. He has also set new Guinness World Records for live audience attendance at concerts in several emblematic locations. He was the first Western musician to be invited to perform in China and has also created and performed concert-events at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the



