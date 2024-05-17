Fifty Years In The Making, Jeff Jones Embarks On A Journey To Create A Legacy Album With His Music Family Starring... Everyone!





Join Jeff Jones on his song writing journey, as he continues to inspire and uplift audiences with his unparalleled talent and boundless creativity. For more information about Jeff Jones (aka Alien Bass Dog) and updates on "Velvet Sky," please visit www.jeff-jones.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Jones, the enigmatic bass player and artist, famously known for his work as part of many successful bands, has had a career spanning over five decades and a musical journey that has seemed to traverse galaxies. His dedication to crafting original and soul-stirring music has remained unwavering throughout his journey. Jones (aka "Alien Bass Dog") is set to make an interstellar comeback with his latest single, "Velvet Sky" available on all platforms worldwide on Roar Records Inc.Recorded in Almonte, Ontario at the studio of producer, engineer and mixer Ken Friesen, the track features the work of Jeff Jones as lead vocalist and bass, Gerry Finn (Helix, Killer Dwarfs) on guitar, Juno award-winning drummer David DiRenzo (Jacksoul, Tomi Swick), Steve O'Connor (Jim Cuddy) on keys and Bill Bell (Tom Cochrane) shared some special effects to give "Velvet Sky" its final sound.Jones will play "Velvet Sky" on May 24th and 25th as part of Jones-Finn performances at River's Edge in Windsor with special guests Dusty D'Annunzio and Rochelle Day, in support of the Windsor Essex County Food Bank. Jones-Finn is a duo comprised of Jeff Jones and Gerry Finn.Born in the vibrant music scene of Chicago, Jeff Jones, son of the esteemed jazz pianist Claude Jones, embarked on his rock odyssey at the tender age of 16 as bassist and vocalist for the iconic band Ocean. Their chart-topping platinum hit "Put Your Hand in the Hand" catapulted Jones into the stratosphere of fame, marking the beginning of an extraordinary musical voyage.Venturing into new territories, Jones joined forces with rock group Red Rider, contributing to a repertoire of gold and platinum hits including "White Hot," "Human Race," and the timeless classic "Lunatic Fringe." Together, they embarked on epic tours across North America, captivating audiences with electrifying performances.In 1991, Jones added another accolade to his illustrious career joining the Juno award-winning rock and soul band Infidels, with Molly Johnson and Norman Orenstein, further cementing his reputation as an exceptional musician.Jones released his debut solo album " Positive " in 2001, followed by the EP "Heir of Desperation" in 2007, which featured the unforgettable duet " Money " with Michael Sadler of Saga fame.A true stalwart of the stage, Jones has graced audiences around the world, touring regularly with Tom Cochrane and Red Rider, Burton Cummings, Gowan, and showcasing his musical prowess with his bands The Carpet Frogs and Jones-Finn.Jeff Jones is now set to release "Velvet Sky," with its heartfelt lyrics and ethereal melody, "Velvet Sky" is a testament to Jones' enduring commitment to creating music that resonates with the soul.Looking ahead, Jones is poised to unveil more musical treasures, including a full album project co-written with both producer, Ken Friesen, and guitarist, Gerry Finn. The album project is featuring many members of the musical family Jones has been part of throughout his career and promises to be a testament to his enduring legacy in the industry.Join Jeff Jones on his song writing journey, as he continues to inspire and uplift audiences with his unparalleled talent and boundless creativity. For more information about Jeff Jones (aka Alien Bass Dog) and updates on "Velvet Sky," please visit www.jeff-jones.com.



