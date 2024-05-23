Gunna's New Album 'One Of Wun' Debuts At No 2 On The Billboard 200!





Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna returns to the top of multiple charts with his acclaimed fifth studio album One of Wun! It notably bows at #2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fifth consecutive Top 5 debut on the respective chart.Additionally, it captures #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Not to mention, it stands out as the #1 debut of the week and #1 biggest week for a Warner Music Group album in 2024 so far. On DSPs, it notches a #1 Spotify Global and U.S. debut in addition to vaulting to #1 on Apple Music in 44 countries. Thus far, it has generated 170 million global streams.Earning critical acclaim, Rolling Stone highlighted how "Gunna shows off his melodic genius," and Clash christened it "a potent and personal record" and attested "it contains some of the more fired-up performances of his career.".Right now, Gunna is canvasing the country with sold out shows on 'The Bittersweet Tour.' It kicked off on May 4 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11.The artwork for One of Wun was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.Prior to the release, Gunna shared the singles, " Bittersweet " and " Prada Dem " featuring Offset, notably marking his first releases since his chart topping studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart. a Gift & a Curse recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and features the now RIAA certified platinum hit single "fukumean," which became Gunna's first #1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining "drip" for a generation, giving "P" a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation. He crossed the unbelievable distance from humble beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama's Playlist. He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations. Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash " Drip Too Hard " with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as "a worthy escapade" by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking " Pushin P " [feat. Young Thug] with Future. Not to mention, " Pushin P " received GRAMMY Award nods in the categories of "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Song." Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically. He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with the release of his latest album a Gift & a Curse. The album notably marks his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, a Gift & a Curse serves as Gunna's fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200. The album also features fan favorite, breakout single "fukumean," which is now RIAA certified platinum. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.



