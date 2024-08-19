Benson Boon Releases New Single 'Pretty Slowly'





Jan 24, 2025 — Auckland, NZ — New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop sensation Benson Boone returns with his highly anticipated new single "Pretty Slowly." The track became an instant fan-favorite as a standout moment in Boone's set at Lollapalooza and his Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour."Pretty Slowly" follows Boone's latest track "Death Wish Love" from the Twisters movie soundtrack and the staggering global success of " Beautiful Things " — which is now RIAA certified 3x Platinum — from his acclaimed debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades. The viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also recently joined the "Billions Club" on Spotify and has amassed over 2 billion total streams to date.Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the fan-favorite tracks "Cry," "What Do You Want," and the rapidly-rising "Slow It Down," which is currently in the top 20 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and climbing.Fireworks & Rollerblades continues a trend of big moments for Benson. He has been nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative for " Beautiful Things " and PUSH Performance of the Year for "In The Stars." In June, he opened for Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. Earlier this year, Boone launched his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe. See a full list of upcoming tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.In February, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV's Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like "What Was," "Little Runaway," and "Sugar Sweet."BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:*Sold outUSSep 24 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre*Sep 26 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park*Sep 30 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*Oct 1 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*Oct 3 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater*Oct 5 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits FestivalOct 7 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre*Oct 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*Oct 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall*Oct 12 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits FestivalOct 14 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMPOct 16 — Huntsville, AL — The Orion AmphitheaterOct 17 — Nashville, TN — Ascend AmphitheaterOct 19 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!Oct 21 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreOct 22 — St. Augustine, FL — The Saint Augustine AmphitheatreEU/UKNov 2 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National*Nov 4 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622*Nov 5 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena*Nov 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live*Nov 14 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Eats Music Hall*Nov 15 — Dusseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle*Nov 17 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia*Nov 19 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton*Nov 20 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton*JAPANJan 14, 2025 — Tokyo, Japan — Zepp HanedaAUS/NZJan 17, 2025 — Melbourne, VIC — Festival HallJan 19, 2025 — Sydney, NSW — Hordern PavilionJan 22, 2025 — Brisbane, QLD — RiverstageJan 24, 2025 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena



