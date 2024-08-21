Bad Wolves & Pop Evil Announce Co-Headlining "The Animal Instinct Tour" (11/6-30)





POP EVIL released their new single "What Remains" on August 16 via MNRK along with the announcement of new drummer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-certified hard rock group BAD WOLVES today, August 20, announce their co-headlining "THE ANIMAL INSTINCT TOUR" with fellow hard rock outfit Pop Evil. The U.S. tour will kick off on November 6 in Cincinnati, OH and stretch to November 30 in Lexington, KY. It will feature special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI. General ticket sales will start on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM local time via the BAD WOLVES website HERE. See full dates below."It's difficult to express how excited I am to get back on the road again with the boys," says BAD WOLVES guitarist Doc Coyle. "Co-headlining with a powerhouse like Pop Evil will be a real treat for fans of both bands and will keep us on our toes to bring our A-game every night. It's a true honor to share the stage with them, Sierra Pilot, and ONI. Bad Wolves will be performing an eclectic set including songs from 'Die About It' that we haven't played yet, and I'm sure some surprises. The band is firing on all cylinders right now, and this will be a hell of a way to close out 2024. LFG, Wolfpack!!!""We are stoked to announce 'The Animal Instinct Tour' with our friends in Bad Wolves." shares POP EVIL. "This tour will be full of high energy and radio hits from start to finish. Can't wait to see you all out there!""THE ANIMAL INSTINCT TOUR" Dates - BAD WOLVES & POP EVIL*with special guests Sierra Pilot and ONI11/6 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts11/7 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian11/8 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre11/9 Albany, NY - Empire11/10 Norfolk, VA - The Norva11/12 Cleveland, OH - Temple Live11/13 Indianapolis, IN - Vogue11/14 St Louis, MO - Red Flag11/15 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall11/16 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen11/17 Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City11/19 Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live11/20 Lawrence, KS - The Grenada11/22 Springfield, MO - Gillioz11/23 Milwaukee, WI - Rave II11/24 Omaha, NE - Admiral11/26 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl11/27 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's11/29 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone11/30 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music HallBAD WOLVES— John Boecklin (drums), Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals), Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) and AJ Rebollo (vocals, guitars)— will be out in support of their acclaimed 2023 album DIE ABOUT IT. The album includes hit single " Legends Never Die " (which peaked at #3 on the Active Rock radio charts) and the crushing track "Hungry For Life" which features Grammy-nominated rock singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry. Co-produced with Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) alongside Boecklin and DL, DIE ABOUT IT is "gifted in fusing heavy riffs, radio-friendly melodies, and unique musical prowess." BAD WOLVES has previously garnered five #1-charting active rock radio singles and has received 1.8 billion global streams and over 750 million video views throughout their career. Stream/download DIE ABOUT IT at https://badwolves.ffm.to/dieaboutit.POP EVIL released their new single "What Remains" on August 16 via MNRK along with the announcement of new drummer Blake Allison. Allison will join vocalist Leigh Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey " Chicago " Walser on the upcoming tour. Stream/download "What Remains" at https://popevil.ffm.to/whatremainssingle.



