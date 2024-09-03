Noah Kahan Releases 'Live From Fenway Park' Album

Gata Only Floyymenor & Cris MJ 278 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To mark the end of his sold-out and critically acclaimed "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour" this week, GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noah Kahan drops his new live album, Live From Fenway Park via Mercury Records / Republic Records / Universal Music. Recorded last month at his back-to-back sold-out shows at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, the live album is a celebration of Kahan's massive touring success over the past two years and the final installment of the Stick Season chapter. It features a new unreleased song, "Pain Is Cold Water," which has gone viral online with fans anxiously awaiting its official release, as well as a live duet performance with fellow GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams on "Everywhere, Everything," who was a surprise special guest during the first night at Fenway Park. On the record, fans can also listen to live versions of Stick Season tracks and favorites from Kahan's discography, including "Mess" and "Maine."
Earlier this week, Kahan wrapped the sold-out UK and European leg of his "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour," which included two sold-out nights at London's The O2 that Evening Standard praised saying, "London heard the gospel of Noah Kahan, and it's safe to say they've been converted." Up next, Kahan will be headlining a handful of festival performances throughout September, including Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now and Nashville's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. See the full list of upcoming tour dates below. Throughout his critically acclaimed world tour, Kahan has surprised audiences with a slew of special guests, including Jelly Roll, Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini, Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Reneé Rapp, Remi Wolf, James Bay, Arlo Parks, Adam Durtiz of Counting Crows, Gregory Alan Isakov, Shakey Graves, Mt. Joy, John Vincent III, and even his family on the last Fenway Park night.
In addition, Kahan will be performing a sold-out benefit concert in Vermont on September 19th, which will be hosted with his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project and give its proceeds to local Vermont-based organizations to give back to his home state. Since launching last year, The Busyhead Project has already raised over $2.5 million dollars to date in pursuit of its ultimate goal to make mental healthcare accessible for all, by joining forces with national and local organizations to increase mental health awareness, amplify discussion, and democratize resources. Additional initiatives activated with The Busyhead Project during his tour include The Fenway Park Livestream, which benefitted New England mental health organizations, The Busyhead Project Action Village at every tour date, and a partnership and fund with Backline to provide tour-wide access to licensed mental health care providers for his entire band and crew on the road.
This summer, Kahan also teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini on her single "Cowboys Cry Too" and James Bay on his single "Up All Night" with The Lumineers.
LIVE FROM FENWAY PARK TRACKLIST:
1. "Dial Drunk (Live From Fenway Park"
2. "New Perspective (Live From Fenway Park)"
3. "Everywhere, Everything feat. Gracie Abrams (Live From Fenway Park)"
4. "Forever (Live From Fenway Park)"
5. "Pain Is Cold Water (Live From Fenway Park)"
6. "Maine (Live From Fenway Park)"
7. "Paul Revere (Live From Fenway Park)"
8. "All My Love (Live From Fenway Park)"
9. "Your Needs, My Needs (Live From Fenway Park)"
10. "You're Gonna Go Far (Live From Fenway Park)"
11. "Homesick (Live From Fenway Park)"
12. "Growing Sideways (Live From Fenway Park)"
13. "She Calls Me Back (Live From Fenway Park)"
14. "Orange Juice (Live From Fenway Park)"
15. "Northern Attitude (Live From Fenway Park)"
16. "Mess (Live From Fenway Park)"
17. "The View Between Villages (Live From Fenway Park)"
18. "Stick Season (Live From Fenway Park)"
UPCOMING TOUR DATES: September 11 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre - SOLD OUT * September 13 Cavendish, PEI SOMMO Music Festival : September 14 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now : September 19 Essex Junction, VT The Busyhead Project Benefit Concert September 22 St. Augustine, FL Sing Out Loud Festival : September 28 Bridgeport, CT Soundside Music Festival : September 29 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival :
October 17 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum - "Life Is A Carnival: A Musical Celebration Of Robbie Robertson"
* Rescheduled Date
: Festival Date
GRAMMY-nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream and has been touted as one of this year's biggest and best new artists. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Across his three albums and an EP, Kahan has garnered global renown for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams, a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season," and collaborations with Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, Lizzy McAlpine, Zach Bryan, Joy Oladokun, and more. His widely adored, Double Platinum-Certified album, Stick Season, is inspired by his New England roots and earliest musical inspirations—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Noah embarked on his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" across North America since the album's release, selling over half-a-million tickets and performing in the biggest venues of his career, with stadium and arena dates already sold-out for his 2024 "We'll All Be Here Forever" world tour. In June 2023, he released an extended version of Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), which surpassed sales of the original and features his single "Dial Drunk." Last year, he also founded The Busyhead Project, a charitable initiative that expands access to mental healthcare and fights the stigma around mental health, which has already raised over $2.5 million dollars to date. In February 2024, Noah dropped Stick Season (Forever), a 30-track collection that includes his latest single "Forever" and collaborations with Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov and is now Double Platinum—further solidifying himself as one of the most successful breakout artists of the year.