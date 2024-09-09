Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09 September, 2024

Toosii & Gunna Are Fashion Icons In New Video "Champs Elysees"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
372 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
249 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
232 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
474 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
685 entries in 27 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
180 entries in 16 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
301 entries in 23 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
199 entries in 21 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
248 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
265 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
247 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
182 entries in 3 charts
Houdini
Eminem
233 entries in 24 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quadruple Platinum hitmaker Toosii connects with Gunna on the stirring track "Champs Élysées." Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada, Toosii pulls the heartstrings of those on a high-speed race for their goals while chasing the woman of their dreams. "You never heard of the rabbit and tortoise / you better know motion is motion," he raps. Gunna matches Toosii's pace and delivers a standout verse, making Champs Elysees one of the best collaborations of 2024. Directed by Chris Moreno, Toosii enters a plush mansion where he hangs out until he sits in to watch a fashion show with Gunna. Shortly after, Toosii and Gunna become the main attraction and perform together onstage.

"Champs Élysées" follows the release of "Fuk U Mean," which proved to be a raw and unapologetic expression of his feelings and will reside in his new project, JADED. Slated to drop October 4, JADED will be Toosii's first project since his gold-selling album NAUJOUR, which included his Billboard Hot 100 top five hit record "Favorite Song." Earlier this year, Toosii also released "Where You Been" ahead of his performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

Toosii will continue to show off his prowess as a top-notch performer when he rejoins Rod Wave for his Last Lap Tour. Kicking off October 19th in Phoenix, Arizona, Toosii will join MoneyBagg Yo as the tour openers, performing in over 36 cities through December 18th.

His sold-out 2023 headline tour affirmed his status as one of hip-hop's most in-demand live acts, and he closed out the year playing arenas across the U.S. as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour. Billboard said, "Toosii is coming for the crown." HipHopDX observed, "A leader in the newest generation of artists fusing Hip Hop and R&B, Toosii continues to solidify his burgeoning potential." Variety featured Toosii in its prestigious Power of Young Hollywood issue and told the remarkable story of how "Favorite Song" went from viral hit to chart smash in its Hitmakers issue.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0046229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043532848358154 secs