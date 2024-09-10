Jean-Michel Jarre Headlined The Paris 2024 Games Closing Ceremony On Sunday, September 8, 2024





Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jeanmicheljarre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a stunning finale that resonated with the spirit of innovation and creativity, Jean-Michel Jarre, the iconic pioneer of electronic music, headlined the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The event 'Paris est une fête' was shared in the Stade de France to an audience of over 80,000 including Paralympic athletes and delegates including French President Emmanuel Macron and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. It was a spectacular celebration of France's profound influence on global electronic music.Jarre delivered a performance that was both a tribute to the past and a glimpse into the future, before handing the baton to a new generation of French electronic artists including Alan Braxe, Agoria, Cassius, Irène Drésel, Kavinsky, Kungs, Martin Solveig and many more. This powerful collaboration underscored the enduring legacy and global impact of French electronic music, affirming its place at the heart of contemporary culture. Jarre's opening segment of the ceremony featured a unique blend of his biggest hits. After the back-to-back relay sets by the cream of French electronic music, Jarre took us into the finale of finales with an epic performance on his signature laser harp with "The Time Machine." Jarre was accompanied on stage by his backing band featuring longstanding accomplice Claude Samard and British musician Adiescar Chase. A digital EP of the tracks performed is now available via Sony Music Entertainment here: https://lnk.to/paris_stadium."I am deeply honoured to have shared the stage with such talented artists," said Jean-Michel Jarre. "Tonight's performance was not just about looking back at our rich musical heritage but also about celebrating the future of electronic music in France and beyond. The energy and creativity that these artists bring are a testament to the enduring power and innovation of the genre."The artistic direction of the event, led by Romain Pissenem (Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza), transformed the closing ceremony into a multisensory experience that captivated audiences worldwide. Jarre praised Pissenem as "one of the greatest show creators in the world today," highlighting their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of live performance.The event was more than just a musical spectacle; it was a collective experience that mirrored the success and vibrancy of the Paris 2024 Games. The fusion of music, technology, and visual artistry created a celebratory atmosphere, embodying the spirit of Paris and the Olympic movement.The Paris 2024 closing ceremony will be remembered as a landmark moment in the history of electronic music, where past, present, and future converged in a dazzling display of creativity and innovation. Headlined by Jean-Michel Jarre with the elite of French electronic music, 'Paris est une fête' set a new standard for live electronic performances, one that will inspire future generations of artists.Paris Stadium (Includes the tracks: Equinoxe 4 Stadium, Oxygene 2 Stadium, Oxygene 4 Stadium, Rendez-Vous 4 Stadium, Brutalism Stadium, Zero Gravity Stadium)Industrial Revolution P2 StadiumTime Machine StadiumThe EP Paris Stadium is available now digitally: https://lnk.to/paris_stadiumJean-Michel Jarre has always been a futurist in his field. Throughout his illustrious career, the composer, performer, producer, and cultural ambassador has continued to break new ground with his music and his mastery of creative innovation. From his early pioneering role in electronic music, his use of multi-channel audio technology and production, to his recent explorations into the realms of VR performance and the metaverse, technology is at the forefront of everything he does. He is quoted as claiming that "today is the most exciting time to create, to make music, and to share across so many mediums." Jarre is UNESCO ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the planet and the environment and Laureate of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication.Jarre's current catalog, which now includes 22 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million worldwide to date, and earned him countless awards and nominations. Throughout his career, Jarre has taken as canvas, some of the most iconic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites around the globe for his creative, cultural, and environmental message. He has also set new Guinness World Records for live audience attendance at concerts in several emblematic locations. He was the first western musician to be invited to perform in China and has also created and performed concert-events at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the Sahara Desert, the Forbidden City & Tiananmen Square, the Eiffel Tower, the Dead Sea, Al Ula and more. He has consistently sold-out arena and stadium tours across the continents, as well as performing at major festivals including Coachella. In 2021, he rang in the new year with Welcome To The Other Side, a groundbreaking livestream broadcast worldwide from a virtual Notre Dame in Paris. Entertainment trade publication US Pollstar states that the livestream attracted record breaking audiences of over 75 million viewers worldwide across various platforms, television channels and VR. On 25th December 2023, Jarre performed Versailles 400: a unique hybrid artistic creation conceived specifically to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Château de Versailles and performed in real life live from the Hall of Mirrors and in virtual reality. Versailles 400 mixed-reality Live Concert. In May 2024, he performed a unique one-off concert-event 'Bridge From The Future', in Bratislava, Slovakia with special guest Sir Brian May to over 100,000 people in Bratislava, Slovakia, marking the opening of the seventh edition of Starmus Festival.Web: https://jeanmicheljarre.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeanmicheljarreTwitter: https://twitter.com/jeanmicheljarreInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeanmicheljarreSoundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jeanmicheljarre



