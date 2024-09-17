A Celebration Of George Brown's Legacy: Posthumous Album 'Where I'm Coming From' Out Now





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The music world unites to celebrate the legacy of George Brown, iconic co-founder of Kool & The Gang and Songwriters Hall of Famer, with the release of his posthumous solo album, 'Where I'm Coming From.' Released via Astana Music Inc. and distributed by BFD/The Orchard, this 16-track collection offers an intimate and introspective glimpse into Brown's life, capturing rich stories of love, family, struggles, and triumphs.Renowned as the rhythmic backbone of Kool & The Gang, Brown steps into the spotlight with this solo project, showcasing his talents beyond drumming—as a vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, and percussionist. Standout singles such as "Shawty's Got," a tribute to young love, and "What If," a profound exploration of life's meaning and the power of faith, reflect the joy, heartache, and spiritual contemplation that shaped his life.In the album's forward, Brown's son, Jorge Brown, reflects: "Dad always said, 'Good songs tell a story.' Heartache, pain, loss, joy, excitement, happiness—Dad experienced it all, which meant he had stories, many stories, to tell. We hope that, as you listen, you'll understand that our Dad was more than just a musician or celebrity. He was a husband, father, son, brother, father-in-law, friend, student, and mentor. His perspectives on the world were hard-won and well-earned, and he believed in fixing what's been broken for so long."'Where I'm Coming From' was recorded at Alley Cat Studio, located in Brown's family home in Woodland Hills, CA. Produced by George Brown and executive produced by Claude Ismael, the album was brought to life by renowned engineers Wolfgang Aichholz (Paula Abdul, Sheena Easton) and Larry Fergusson (Lionel Richie, Barbra Streisand). More than just a musical work, the album serves as a window into Brown's personal world. His life journey—from growing up in 1940s New Jersey to becoming a driving force behind one of the most influential bands in history—is deeply woven into the fabric of this album, a project he had been crafting for decades. Each track recounts stories of love, loss, and resilience, representing a pivotal chapter in his storied career.This album arrives just ahead of Kool & The Gang's upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 19th, where they will be honored alongside musical legends like Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, and Ozzy Osbourne. George Brown passed away in 2023 at the age of 74, leaving behind a lasting legacy. He is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and his five children. 'Where I'm Coming From' not only celebrates his remarkable career but immortalizes the stories he lived and loved to tell.George Brown was a pioneering musician and a founding member of the legendary group Kool and The Gang. With a career spanning decades, George left an indelible mark on the music industry with his unparalleled talent and groundbreaking contributions. Through his music, he continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide, ensuring that his legacy lives on for generations to come. Even up until his passing, Brown's remarkable contributions persisted, including the production of Kool & The Gang's 2023 album, People Just Wanna Have Fun, and the release of his memoir, Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me. These efforts further solidified Kool & The Gang's place in music history alongside their iconic hits like "Ladies Night," "Celebration," and "Jungle Boogie."'Where I'm Coming From' Track Listing:GemmaShe Just Wants To Be LovedWhat IfLeave It On The Fire Featuring Ami Miller Honey Featuring Ami MillerNobody Loves Me Like YouTryna To Feel Your Need Featuring Ami MillerYour Body Featuring Ami MillerShawty's GotHands UpMy Woman Dream DancingIt's All About The Way You Love Me Featuring Ami MillerWe Don't Need A ReasonJust To Make Her Happy Everything You Do



