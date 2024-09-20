Top40-Charts.com
News
20 September, 2024

RATT Out Of The Cellar 40th Anniversary Edition Out On October 25th - Includes An Unreleased Track From The Original Sessions!

Submit your news, get featured!

RATT Out Of The Cellar 40th Anniversary Edition Out On October 25th - Includes An Unreleased Track From The Original Sessions!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, announces the release of 'Out Of The Cellar' 40th Anniversary, celebrating RATT's massively successful first studio album with Limited Edition versions which include an UNRELEASED TRACK recorded during the 1983 Out of the Cellar sessions.

Formed in Los Angeles, RATT was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson's Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Featuring the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums), RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of 'Out Of The Cellar.'

Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, the lead single "Round And Round" hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while 'Out Of The Cellar' reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man".

Out of the Cellar became a huge success, and after the album was released, the band went on a world tour, selling out stadiums and arenas worldwide and sharing a stage with acts such as Ozzy Osborne, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister and more.

This Limited Edition of Out Of The Cellar is being released in red and black splatter vinyl with a lenticular cover and an additional neon orange 7" with the unreleased track 'Reach for the Sky', as well as a Limited Edition CD format with lenticular cover and unreleased track.

Out Of The Cellar Tracklisting:
1. Wanted Man (Cristofanilli/Crosby/Pearcy)
2. You're In Trouble (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)
3. Round And Round (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)
4. In Your Direction (Pearcy)
5. She Wants Money (Croucier)
6. Lack Of Communication (Croucier/Pearcy)
7. Back For More (Pearcy/Crosby)
8. The Morning After (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)
9. I'm Insane (Crosby)
10. Scene Of The Crime (Crosby/Croucier)
11. BONUS TRACK: Reach for the Sky (Crosby/Pearcy/Torien)

Also available are brand new Limited Edition color vinyl versions of the albums Reach for the Sky, Invasion Of Your Privacy, Detonator and Dancing Undercover.






