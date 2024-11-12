Noah Kahan Releases Canadian Exclusive 7-Inch Vinyl For The Single "Northern Attitude" Today





Noah Kahan's Stick Season and We'll All Be Here Forever tours have been a remarkable success, reflecting his deep connection to Canada. With the album achieving 4x platinum certification and its title track reaching diamond status, his popularity continues to soar.



Noah grew up in Strafford, Vermont close to the Canadian border. His bond with the country is reflected in his sold-out arena shows, which surpassed 155,000 tickets across Canada, from Vancouver to

"Nobody understands Northern Attitude like our true northern neighbours. Canada I hope you enjoy this new vinyl!" - said Kahan



GRAMMY nominated Vermont singer & songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Noah Kahan released a Canadian-exclusive 7-inch vinyl single of his hit song " Northern Attitude " as a tribute to Canadian fans today. The limited-edition vinyl (4,000 copies) includes the original version plus a B-side of the song with Hozier. Two versions are available: a direct-to-consumer Ruby Red Vinyl and a Retail Black Ice Vinyl available via Mercury Records/Republic Records/Universal Music.Noah Kahan's Stick Season and We'll All Be Here Forever tours have been a remarkable success, reflecting his deep connection to Canada. With the album achieving 4x platinum certification and its title track reaching diamond status, his popularity continues to soar.Noah grew up in Strafford, Vermont close to the Canadian border. His bond with the country is reflected in his sold-out arena shows, which surpassed 155,000 tickets across Canada, from Vancouver to Prince Edward Island including 3 sold-out nights in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena."Nobody understands Northern Attitude like our true northern neighbours. Canada I hope you enjoy this new vinyl!" - said KahanGRAMMY nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Throughout his career, Kahan has become globally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams and a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season." His widely adored Double Platinum-Certified album Stick Season and its breakthrough single are inspired by his hometown of Strafford, Vermont and earliest musical inspirations and songwriting heroes—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. He followed up the album's massive global success with his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" and two extended versions of the record—Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) and Stick Season (Forever), which both surpassed sales of the original and featured new singles " Dial Drunk " and "Forever," as well as collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, and Lizzy McAlpine. Kahan's latest "We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour" saw him performing in sold-out stadiums and arenas around the globe, including two sold-out nights at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The shows were livestreamed to benefit his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $2.5 million dollars to date to expand access to mental healthcare and fight the stigma around mental health. His live album, Live From Fenway Park, was released following the career-defining shows as the final installment of the Stick Season chapter.



