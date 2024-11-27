RudyRu$h Releases Electrifying New Music Video For 'eEodus' Featuring Reggae Icon Junior Reid





A reggae legend and former member of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bronx-based artist RudyRu$h has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, "Exodus," featuring legendary reggae icon Junior Reid. This dynamic collaboration fuses classic reggae and dancehall with contemporary influences, underscoring powerful themes of freedom, unity, and empowerment."Working with Junior Reid on 'Exodus' has been an enlightening experience," RudyRu$h shared. "Junior is the consummate professional, and his artistry inspired the entire process - from writing the song to filming the video. When Junior first heard what I had laid down in the studio, he was so inspired he started jotting down lyrics on a napkin."The music video, shot in Jamaica, captures the vibrant essence of the track, making stops in iconic locations such as Kingston and the infamous Gully Trenches. RudyRu$h's journey to Jamaica wasn't just about the visuals; it was about connecting with the roots of the genre and amplifying its rich heritage.At a special listening party preview, reggae heavyweights including Sizzla, I Wayne, and several members of the Marley family joined RudyRu$h and Junior Reid on stage, further cementing " Exodus " as a landmark moment in modern reggae music.Junior Reid, celebrated for his global hit "One Blood" and unwavering commitment to social justice, emphasized the collaborative spirit of the project: "Music has always been a bridge between cultures. Working with RudyRu$h on 'Exodus' continues that tradition, blending the sounds of reggae, dancehall, and modern music to bring people together."The " Exodus " music video, which officially dropped today, is a compelling visual journey that encapsulates the essence of both artists' powerful messages.RudyRu$h is a Bronx-based artist and CEO of OffDaBlock Records. Known for his genre-defying musical style, he blends dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, and pop, drawing inspiration from his multicultural roots. RudyRu$h's artistry and production work have made him a rising force in the dynamic Bronx music scene.A reggae legend and former member of Black Uhuru, Junior Reid is best known for hits like "One Blood." His music, characterized by messages of unity and resilience, continues to inspire generations globally.



