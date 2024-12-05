Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 05 December, 2024

The Shindellas Unveil Festive New Holiday Single 'Christmas Chills'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
599 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
578 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
328 entries in 27 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
704 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
364 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
550 entries in 23 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
388 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1838 entries in 33 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
196 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
216 entries in 13 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
868 entries in 27 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
230 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
208 entries in 2 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1159 entries in 25 charts
The Shindellas Unveil Festive New Holiday Single 'Christmas Chills'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just in time for the holiday season, The Shindellas are gifting fans a dose of soulful holiday cheer with their brand-new single, "Christmas Chills." Produced by Grammy Award-winning duo Louis York, this reimagined holiday masterpiece transforms one of the trio's earliest hits, "Chills," from their debut EP Genesis, into a festive anthem designed to warm hearts and light up holiday playlists everywhere.

"Christmas Chills" takes everything fans loved about the original track and wraps it in a holiday bow, complete with shimmering melodies, lush harmonies, and a touch of seasonal magic. It's a song that embodies the holidays' joy, love, and nostalgia while showcasing the trio's signature blend of powerhouse vocals and impeccable artistry.

"This song is our love letter to the holiday season," shared The Shindellas. "When we first created 'Chills,' it was about the feeling of love that takes over your soul. For 'Christmas Chills,' we wanted to capture that same energy but amplify it with the wonder and warmth of the holidays - family, togetherness, and the magic of this time of year."

With its soulful grooves and festive flair, "Christmas Chills" is set to become a new holiday classic, perfect for decorating the tree, sipping cocoa by the fire, or sharing special moments with loved ones. It's a celebration of the season through and through.

The Shindellas are a Nashville-based trio known for their rich harmonies, empowering lyrics, and dynamic performances. Champions of love, positivity, and social change, they've built a reputation for redefining modern soul music while honoring the timeless sounds of their predecessors.

Louis York, the powerhouse production duo behind "Christmas Chills," consists of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, whose impeccable songwriting and production credits include hits for legends like Whitney Houston, Céline Dion, Rihanna, and Bruno Mars. Together, they've created a world-class soundscape for The Shindellas, blending modern innovation with soulful tradition.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0107379 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0065395832061768 secs