"Elton John: Never Too Late" Premieres December 13, 2024, On Disney+

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Elton John: Never Too Late" will premiere Friday, Dec. 13, on Disney+. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. The film will feature a new original song from Elton John.

Before launching on Disney+, "Elton John: Never Too Late" will debut with a limited theatrical run on Nov. 15 in the U.S. and U.K.

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television). Directors Cutler and Furnish also serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler and John Battsek serve as executive producers.

Elton John's final North American concert, the Emmy-winning "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," is available to stream now on Disney+.

Disney+ is available from £4.99 per month - with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. There's something for everyone to watch, adding new TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive Originals throughout the year under its six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. With a library of entertainment spanning everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, and comedy to classic animation. Customers can enjoy anything from "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" and "The Beach Boys", to "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All" or "Camden".

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.
www.disneyplus.com/en-gb/movies/elton-john-live-farewell-from-dodger-stadium/78YJCXCYepBQ






