Rising Pop Star Sofia Camara Releases Reimagined Version Of "What Are You Waiting For?" By Nickelback - The Official 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Song

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Rising pop star Sofia
Camara is partnering with TSN and Hockey Canada to release the official song of the 2025 IIHF World Junior
Hockey Championship - a reimagined version of "What Are You Waiting For?
" by diamond-certified rock band Nickelback. Released today via Universal Music
Canada, the country's leading music company, the track arrives just in time to build excitement for the upcoming tournament.
Set to be the official song of the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior
Hockey Championship, airing live from December 26, 2024 to January 5, 2025 on TSN and RDS, Camara will perform "What Are You Waiting For?
" live at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa before the puck drops at Team Canada's first game versus Finland on December 26 at 7pm ET on TSN and RDS. The official music video for the song premieres on December 24 at 7pm ET on TSN during the network's 2025 World Junior
Hockey Championship preview show, and on Sofia's YouTube channel.
"What Are You Waiting For?
" is produced by Sam Arion and written by Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
and Ryan Peake, as well as Jacob Kasher Hindlin (Ariana Grande, Selena
Gomez, Maroon 5). The track centres on there never being a perfect time to do what you want, so take a leap of faith and you just might achieve your wildest dreams.
"Being part of this with TSN and getting to perform for Hockey Canada is such an honour, and I can't wait for you all to hear my rendition of Nickelback's "What Are You Waiting For?," says Sofia
Camara about the announcement. "This song is motivational, moving, and inspiring in a unique way and I'm so glad I have the chance to give my own twist on it."
The release of "What Are You Waiting For?
" celebrates and reaffirms the ongoing partnership between Universal Music
Canada and TSN for the IIHF World Junior
Hockey Championship, which will also see placement of many other Universal artists and songs throughout the tournament, including hits from Josh Ross, Owen Riegling, Arkells, and many more.
The release follows Sofia's performance of the national anthem during the CFL's 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 17. She rounded out a stellar lineup of talent that performed as part of the festivities, including the Jonas Brothers
and Owen Riegling.
Sofia
will be performing on the CPKC Holiday Train
all month long, making stops in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia to raise money and awareness for food banks across Canada.
This year, Sofia
was selected to be part of the coveted VEVO DSCVR series. She released two official live performance videos of "Who Do I Call Now? (Hellbent)" and "Starlight," both shot at VEVO's Brooklyn studio.
Sofia
joined notable alumni from the VEVO DSCVR series including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Ice Spice, Josh Ross, Renée Rapp, Teezo Touchdown, d4vd, Nonso Amadi, and more.
"What Are You Waiting For?
" caps off a massive year for Sofia
Camara, which included the singles "Starlight," "Do You Love Me," and "Who Do I Call Now (Hellbent)," with the latter amassing over 22 million global streams and opening doors across the world for the 22-year-old Portuguese Canadian vocalist and multi-instrumentalist. She headlined her first sold-out international shows in London and Amsterdam this summer and supported Alex Warren
in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, and more. This year's accomplishments also include a performance at the International Portuguese Music
Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Talent. Stay tuned for more new music and exciting announcements from Sofia
Camara in the new year.