Taylor Swift Wins 10 2024 Billboard Music Awards- See The Complete List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Billboard Music
Awards (BBMAs) honored music's biggest achievements with original performances created by the world's biggest chart-topping musicians. Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 Billboard Music
Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy aired on Thursday, December 12 on FOX and Amazon's Fire TV Channels, as well as on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. The special will be available to stream on-demand on Fire TV Channels and next day on Hulu.
Taylor Swift
took home the most trophies of the night with 10 wins including the coveted "Top Artist," "Top Female Artist," "Top Billboard 200 Artist," "Top Hot 100 Artist," "Hot 100 Songwriter," "Top Streaming Songs Artist" and "Top Billboard 200 Album." She is now the most decorated BBMAs winner of all time with 49 wins. In Swift's acceptance speech she said, "It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I have made...this is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me...it's exactly what I wanted."
It was also a big night for Zach Bryan
with five wins including "Top Country Album;" Morgan Wallen
with four wins including "Top Country Artist;" and first-time finalist Shaboozey
shared the three-win spotlight with Bad Bunny, who extended his historic reign as the all-time leader for "Top Latin Artist." Drake's three wins solidified his position as the second-most awarded artist in show history with 42 career wins.
Additional first-time winners included Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman
and Tyla with two awards each, plus Chappell Roan
and Falling In Reverse
earning one award each. Beyoncé won her first cross-genre BBMA for "Top Country Female Artist."
The BBMAs honors the year's biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on Billboard's Year-End Charts, the music industry's ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success, which measures music consumption from the Billboard charts dated October 28, 2023 through October 19, 2024.
THE 2024 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS (COMPLETE LIST):
Top Artist - Taylor Swift
Top New Artist -Chappell Roan
Top Male Artist - Morgan
Wallen
Top Female Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group -Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist -Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist -Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter -Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer - Jack Antonoff
Top Streaming Songs Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Radio
Songs Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist - Shaboozey
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist -Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist - SZA
Top R&B Male Artist - Tommy Richman
Top R&B Female Artist - SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist - Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist - rake
Top Rap Male Artist - Drake
Top Rap Female Artist - Doja Cat
Top Rap Touring Artist - Travis
Scott
Top Country Artist - Morgan
Wallen
Top Country Male Artist - Morgan
Wallen
Top Country Female Artist - Beyoncé
Top Country Duo/Group - The Red Clay Strays
Top Country Touring Artist - Zach Bryan
Top Rock Artist - Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group - Linkin Park
Top Hard Rock Artist - Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist - Coldplay
Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist - KAROL G
Top Latin Duo/Group - Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist - Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist - Stray Kids
Top K-Pop Touring Artist - SEVENTEEN
Top Afrobeats Artist - Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Charli XCX
Top Christian Artist - Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist - CeCe Winans
Top Billboard 200 Album - Taylor Swift
"The Tortured Poets
Department"
Top Soundtrack
- "Trolls: Band Together"
Top R&B Album - Chris Brown
"11:11
"
Top Rap Album - Drake
"For All the Dogs"
Top Country Album - Zach Bryan
"Zach Bryan
"
Top Rock Album - Noah Kahan
"Stick Season
"
Top Hard Rock Album - Sleep Token
"Take Me Back To Eden
"
Top Latin Album - Bad Bunny
"nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana"
Top K-Pop Album - Jung Kook
"GOLDEN"
Top Dance/Electronic Album - Charli XCX
"BRAT"
Top Christian Album - Elevation Worship
"CAN YOU IMAGINE?"
Top Gospel Album - Maverick
City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine "The Maverick
Way Complete: Complete Vol 02"
Top Hot 100 Song - Teddy Swims
"Lose Control
"
Top Streaming Song - Zach Bryan
ft. Kacey Musgraves
"I Remember Everything
"
Top Radio
Song - Teddy Swims
"Lose Control
"
Top Selling Song - Shaboozey
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)
"
Top Collaboration - Post Malone
ft. Morgan Wallen
"I Had Some Help
"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song - Benson Boone
"Beautiful Things
"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song - Benson Boone
"Beautiful Things
"
Top R&B Song - Tommy Richman
"MILLION DOLLAR BABY"
Top Rap Song - Kendrick Lamar
"Not Like Us
"
Top Country Song - Shaboozey
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)
"
Top Rock Song - Zach Bryan
ft. Kacey Musgraves
"I Remember Everything
"
Top Hard Rock Song - Falling In Reverse
ft. Jelly Roll
"All My Life
"
Top Latin Song - FloyyMenor
& Cris MJ
"Gata Only
"
Top Global K-Pop Song - Jung Kook
"Standing Next to You"
Top Afrobeats Song - Tyla "Water
"
Top Dance/Electronic Song - Dua Lipa
"Houdini
"
Top Christian Song - Elevation Worship
ft. Brandon
Lake, Chris Brown
& Chandler Moore "Praise"
Top Gospel Song - CeCe Winans
"That's My King"