From Sunglasses To Sneakers: How Travis Scott Blends High Fashion And Streetwear

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) These days, many musicians and artists rely on other mediums to project their artistry, such as fashion. Moreover, fashion brands are ramping up collaborations and partnerships with musicians from around the world to come up with new designs and reach wider audiences.

Travis Scott is one of the many artists using fashion to flex their creativity. The rapper and singer-songwriter has worked with brands like Dior, Audemars Piguet, and more, perfectly balancing streetwear and his taste in high fashion. This includes pairing a large Birkin bag with a baseball cap and a vintage training top from German football club Borussia Mönchengladbach. One of these bags was auctioned off at Christie's in 2023 and ended up selling for more than US$40,000 due to its limited edition nature.

Hermés only recently debuted the first Birkin made for men in 2022, but the bags were quick to gain popularity among other famous fashion aficionados, including boxer Floyd Mayweather, singer and producer Pharrell Williams, and rapper Drake.

Still, Travis Scott's fashion and styling go far beyond the occasional Birkin. In this post, we'll look at some of his key fashion pieces and notable collaborations with streetwear and fashion giants:

Travis Scott and Oakleys

Of course, sportswear plays a big role in dictating streetwear trends. Trainers and sports shoes were once reserved for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, but have now become key parts of streetwear.

As an example of Travis Scott's commitment to fashionable streetwear, in 2023 and 2024, Travis Scott released a series of sneakers with Nike. This included the "olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low as part of the partnership between Nike and Cactus Jack (Travis Scott's record label-turned-multidisciplinary brand).

Beyond the stylish, subtly colored sneakers, however, Travis Scott has also taken a liking to sports-themed eyewear. The rapper has been seen and pictured wearing Oakley sunglasses during his performances, including the all-new Plantaris frames that include a nosecone and changeable lenses using Switchlock technology. Elsewhere, the artist was also seen wearing Oakley Plates, which boasts a unique, futuristic frame design.

While there's yet to be an official collaboration between Oakley and the musician, it certainly wouldn't be too surprising considering how much the musician has been seen wearing the sports performance brand's products recently. Moreover, Oakley's blending of fashion and athletic function is in line with the high fashion aesthetic Travis Scott loves to wear.

Travis Scott's official fashion collabs

Still, Cactus Jack's transition into more than a record label has resulted in various fashion collaborations for the musician. Last year, we highlighted Travis Scott's collaboration with digital sports platform Fanatics, leading sports retailer Lids, and Mitchell & Ness for a line of collegiate-inspired apparel. This included snapback hats, T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, and sweatpants branded after 28 universities like the University of Southern California and the University of Michigan.

Aside from sports and streetwear, Travis Scott has also worked with luxury fashion brands like Dior. In 2022, the rapper collaborated with fashion designer Kim Jones as part of the 2022 Summer Collection. The drop featured the iconic Dior saddle bag featuring the original equestrian inspiration, combining steel hardware with black and brown leather to internalise the Texan cowboy image.

Previously, Travis Scott also signed as an ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2016. The musician became the face of the brand's Spring/Summer 2019 campaign and ended up releasing a limited edition vinyl record in December 2018 — a 12-track mix featuring diverse tracks from Fat Pat's "25 Lighters" to Toro y Moi's "So Many Details." Only 500 pieces of the vinyl record was produced.

Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg under license CC BY-SA 4.0. No changes were made to the image.