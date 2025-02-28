



The Montreux Jazz Festival takes place for two weeks every summer in Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Geneva. Created in 1967 by MIAMI, FL. (Top40 Charts) The second annual Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, taking place this weekend, from Friday to Sunday February 28-March 2 at The Hangar in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, is now officially sold out. The festival has announced that it will return in 2026, with plans to expand. See below for this year's full performance line-up.Heading into opening night tomorrow, the festival has been previewed with performer interviews in Rolling Stone, Essence, Forbes, Miami New Times, Artburst Miami, NBC Miami, El Nuevo Herald and others. It was also recently announced that music industry legend Emilio Estefan has joined the festival as an investor and co-owner. The collaboration aims to enhance the cultural impact and outreach of the festival, connecting it more deeply with Miami's vibrant music scene.Friday, February 28: Jon Batiste & FriendsWILLOWJustin-Lee SchultzSaturday, March 1:Chaka KhanJanelle MonáeGriffSunday, March 2:"La Descarga" hosted by Jon Batiste and Cimafunk with Chucho Valdés, Paquito D'Rivera, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Ibrahim Maalouf, Alfredo Rodriguez, Pedrito Martinez, Aymee Nuviola, Emily Estefan, Hamilton de Holanda, Sammy Figueroa, Yilian Cañizares, Yissy Garcia, Brenda Navarrete, Robe L Ninho, Victor Campbell, Yusa and WampiOpening sets by: Monsieur Periné, Alfredo RodriguezAttendees of the festival can look forward to exquisite dishes from Michelin-starred Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, and a pop-up installation from Wynwood's Dante's HiFi vinyl bar. Each night will conclude with an after-hours jam session presented by Jon Batiste featuring Jammcard and the Jon Batiste Jazz Club All-Stars.The 2024 inaugural edition of the festival featured Jon Batiste, Rock and Roll Hall Famer Daryl Hall, Queen of Axé Daniela Mercury, as well as Cimafunk, The Wailers, Cory Henry, Emily Estefan, Israel Houghton, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lia de Itamaracá, Justin Kauflin, Adrian Cota & The Winston House Band, ELEW, and Mathis Picard.The Montreux Jazz Festival Miami is honored to have Audemars Piguet as its Global Partner, continuing a legacy of craftmanship and heritage in music and culture.A longtime partner of the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Meyer Sound is the Official Sound Partner of Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, delivering a world-class audio experience.Alongside this prestigious partnership, the festival is proudly supported by an exceptional lineup of partners. An elevated culinary experience for festival guests will be accented by Saratoga Signature Blue, the striking color of Saratoga Spring Water bottles, which will be served throughout the weekend. Blacklane, the luxury door-to-door chauffeur service, joins as the official mobility partner, ensuring seamless transportation for artists and guests. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) promotes Greater Miami as a world-class destination and supports live music festivals to further elevate the diverse experiences residents and visitors can enjoy.Hospitality partners include Taittinger, La Fête Wine Co, Bacardí Ocho, SWAF Beer, and Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove.https://www.instagram.com/montreuxjazzfestivalmiami/https://www.mjfmiami.comThe second annual Montreux Jazz Festival Miami is a new extension of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival, now in its 59th year.The Montreux Jazz Festival takes place for two weeks every summer in Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Geneva. Created in 1967 by Claude Nobs and directed by Mathieu Jaton since 2013, the Montreux Jazz Festival has become over the years an essential event, generating fantastic stories and legendary performances. Nearly 250,000 spectators come to the Festival every year, enjoying a breath-taking setting, concerts with renowned acoustics and many free stages. Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates the industry's emerging and contemporary acts, whilst paying homage to music's legendary acts. Originally a pure jazz festival since inception in 1967, Montreux began showcasing other styles of music throughout the decades and today presents artists from across every genre imaginable. Artists that have graced the stage of Montreux include Etta James, Quincy Jones, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, James Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Nina Simone and many more. In addition to its iconic annual event, the Montreux Jazz Festival has exported its unique expertise and ambiance to cities worldwide for over fifty years. From São Paulo to Detroit, Atlanta to Singapore, Monaco to Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro to Suzhou, and now Miami, these global editions continue to embody the spirit of the Montreux Jazz Festival.



