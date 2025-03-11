Top40-Charts.com
James Taylor & His All-star Band Announce August & September 2025 Tour Dates

James Taylor & His All-star Band Announce August & September 2025 Tour Dates
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) James Taylor announced his August and September tour dates with his All-Star Band, including 17 shows across the country, with special guest Tiny Habits. The new dates will see Taylor perform three shows at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, and two shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, as well as shows at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre in Virginia Beach, Coca-Cola Amphitheatre in Birmingham, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and more. The new leg will kick off on August 21st in Vienna, VA and conclude on September 17th in Fort Worth.

The first leg of the summer tour starts on May 5th in Phoenix, with stops at the Santa Barbara Bowl, Ravinia in Chicago, Phoenix's Footprint Center, and Toronto's Budweiser Stage, as well as two nights at the legendary Red Rocks.

Tickets for the August and September tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, March 14th at 10AM local time. Tickets for the first leg of the summer tour are available now. For details on all upcoming shows, please see dates listed below or visit https://tour.jamestaylor.com/ for more information.

Supporting Taylor will be Tiny Habits, a Boston-bred band that has been praised by the likes of NPR and The New Yorker. Last year, the group opened for Gracie Abrams on her North American and Australian tour dates, and also opened for Noah Kahan on his European tour. They have performed with Lizzy McAlpine on her Tiny Desk appearance, harmonized with Kacey Musgraves and Laufey among many others. The Habits released their debut album All For Something via Mom+Pop records in May of 2024. The band hit the road supporting Vance Joy and Lake Street Dive while finishing 2024 with a headline tour of Australia. Their latest single, 'For Sale Sign' with Lizzy McAlpine is out now.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career. Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year. Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012.

In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts. In early 2020 Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years. He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

JAMES TAYLOR SUMMER 2025 TOUR DATES - NEW:
8/21/2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
8/23/2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
8/24/2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
8/26/2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/27/2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/29/2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
8/30/2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
9/1/2025 - Richmond, VA - Riverfront Amphitheater
9/3/2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
9/4/2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9/6/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amp. At Chastain Park
9/8/2025 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
9/10/2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
9/12/2025 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
9/13/2025 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater
9/16/2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
9/17/2025 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

JAMES TAYLOR SUMMER 2025 TOUR DATES
5/5/2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
5/7/2025 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
5/8/2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
5/10/2025 - San Diego, CA - Rady Shell
5/11/2025 - San Diego, CA - Rady Shell
5/13/2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
5/14/2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
5/16/2025 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
5/17/2025 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley
5/19/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
5/21/2025 - Nampa, ID - Ford Amphitheater
5/23/2025 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheatre
5/25/2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery
5/26/2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery
6/13/2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
6/14/2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
6/17/2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center
6/19/2025 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia
6/21/2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
6/23/2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6/24/2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
6/27/2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
6/29/2025 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
7/1/2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
7/3/2025 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center
7/4/2025 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center






