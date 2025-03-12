Dermot Kennedy Shares New Track "Let Me In"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy has shared his new track, "Let Me In," out today on Island Records/Interscope.
"Let Me In" arrives on the eve of MISNEACH, the new annual global music festival curated and imagined by Dermot. The festival's mission is to celebrate Ireland's rich musical heritage and culture, and to cultivate the creativity, power and resilience of Ireland through music.
"Let Me In" was written by Dermot Kennedy and Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey, Anderson Paak), and produced by Gabe Simon. The hauntingly beautiful track highlights Dermot's effortless emotional delivery and powerfully rich vocals. The stark, yet lush instrumentation features layered strings and acoustic guitar throughout, reflective of Dermot's signature, authentic sound. The track was born as an extension of the upcoming festival, and as a gift to fans who will get to hear a taste of new music live for the first time at MISNEACH.
Dermot on "Let Me In": 'Let Me In' is a song about the struggle to find true happiness, and the people and places that have brought me closest to it in my life. I wrote it on the first day I got to Nashville last summer. I hadn't written a song in a while, so it felt like I captured something I had been trying to say for a long time.
"For so many years now I have watched the St Patrick's Day celebrations in so many different cities with a massive sense of pride." explains Dermot; "I've always been so moved by the way Irish history and culture is celebrated all over the world. But I've also had the feeling that, for a country so rich in culture, I didn't see it being represented fully in these events worldwide and I wondered, could we change that?"
MISNEACH (pron. mish-nyach, meaning 'Courage' in Gaelic) will be held in two cities central to the Irish diaspora and Ireland's thriving culture: Sydney, Australia on March 16 and Boston, Massachusetts on March 18-19. The twin festivals form a vital new part of each city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations, providing a renewed focus on contemporary and traditional Irish music through lineups curated by Dermot Kennedy in partnership with Ireland Music Week. Participants from all over the world representing the Irish diaspora will perform alongside major artists and rising/local artists in Sydney and Boston respectively.
In Boston, there will be a MISNEACH showcase show at the Brighton Music Hall on March 18th before Dermot headlines a multi-artist bill at TD Garden on the 19th. The Sydney edition be a full outdoor festival at The Domain to take advantage of the late summer weather on March 16th, following the city's official St Patrick's Day parade. See below for line-ups.
As part of the festival, Dermot has collaborated with creative collective KidSuper on a limited-edition merch collection available for the month of March.
MISNEACH festivals itinerary is as follows:
MARCH 16 - Sydney The Domain
Dermot Kennedy
The Frames
Matt Corby
Kneecap/Meg Mac/ Amble
Sorcha Richardson/The Scratch
Susan O'Niell/Fynch/Cliffords
MARCH 18 - Boston Brighton Music Hall
SOLD OUT
An Emerging Artist Showcase Hosted by Dermot Kennedy
Mick Flannery
Sorcha Richardson
Florence Road
MARCH 19th - Boston TD Garden
Dermot Kennedy
The Swell Season
Ye Vagabonds
Nell Mescal
Dermot Kennedy has amassed 4 billion streams across platforms, having the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium with his debut Without Fear. A platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries, he released his acclaimed sophomore album Sonder in the autumn of 2022. His extensive "Sonder Tour" saw him headlining iconic venues including New York City's Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena among others. In 2024 he stripped back to basics and released the introspective EP, "I've told the trees everything,"
Dermot has also shared the stage with some of his finest contemporaries, most recently with Niall Horan, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan. His incredible journey has taken him from busking on the streets of Ireland to playing stadiums around the world. His poetic and authentic artistry has forged a deep, emotional connection with audiences, including the likes of Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes who have sung his praises.