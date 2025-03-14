Lucy Dacus Releases New Track "Talk"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lucy Dacus has released "Talk," the fourth track to be taken from her hotly anticipated new album Forever is a Feeling—out March 28 via Geffen Records/Universal Music.
The song is the latest taste of her fourth solo album, following earlier released tracks "Ankles," "Limerence" and "Best Guess." Dacus debuted "Ankles" in a dazzling performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January wearing custom Rodarte, a nod to the song's Parisian music video in which she plays a painting that comes to life. "Ankles" recently hit the top ten at AAA Radio in the U.S - marking Dacus' first top ten radio hit as a solo artist.
On Monday, she unveiled the album's full tracklisting before playing a sold out show in Paris' stunning 16th century Saint-Eustache Church as part of her 'An Evening With' tour of museums and churches. Tracklist in full below.
Following the special run of intimate shows, Dacus' Forever Is A Feeling Tour begins in Philadelphia on April 16th, with more dates already added due to demand. Support comes from special guest Katie Gavin (of MUNA) and jasmine.4.t.
Forever Is A Feeling - Tracklist:
1. Calliope Prelude
2. Big Deal
3. Ankles
4. Limerence
5. Modigliani
6. Talk
7. For Keeps
8. Forever Is A Feeling
9. Come Out
10. Best Guess
11. Bullseye ft. Hozier
12. Most Wanted Man
13. Lost Time
An Evening With Lucy Dacus:
March 12th - Vondelkerk, Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*
March 14th - Säälchen at Haltzmarkt, Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*
March 18th - Sir John Soane's Museum, London, UK (early and late show) *SOLD OUT*
Forever Is A Feeling Tour:
April 16th - The Met - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT #
April 18th - The Anthem - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT #
April 19th - The Anthem - Washington DC #
April 20th - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA #
April 21st - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT #
April 23rd - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - SOLD OUT #
April 24th - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - SOLD OUT #
April 25th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT #
April 26th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON #
April 29th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #
April 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #
May 1st - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT #
May 2nd - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT #
May 5th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT #
May 6th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN #
May 7th - Midland - Kansas City, MI #
May 9th - Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX #
May 10th - Moody Amphitheatre - Austin, TX #
May 12th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #
May 14th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #
May 15th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #
Aug 1st - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC
Aug 2nd - Aug 3rd - Back Cove Music & Arts Festival - Portland, ME
Sep 21 st - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA
UK & Europe:
June 11th - Bergenfest - Bergen, NO
June 12th - Rockefeller - Oslo, NO
June 13th - 15th - Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, NL
June 16th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*
June 17th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL
June 18th - Astra - Berlin, DE
June 19th - Astra - Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*
June 24th - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE
June 25th - Trianon - Paris, FR
June 26th - Brixton Academy - London, UK *SOLD OUT*
June 28th - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK
June 30th - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK
July 1st - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK
July 2nd - Academy - Manchester, UK *SOLD OUT*
July 3rd - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, IE
July 5th - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK
# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.