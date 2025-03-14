Lucy Dacus Releases New Track "Talk"





The song is the latest taste of her fourth solo album, following earlier released tracks "Ankles," "Limerence" and "Best Guess." Dacus debuted "Ankles" in a dazzling performance on The



On Monday, she unveiled the album's full tracklisting before playing a sold out show in Paris' stunning 16th century Saint-Eustache Church as part of her 'An Evening With' tour of museums and churches. Tracklist in full below.



Following the special run of intimate shows, Dacus' Forever Is A



Forever Is A

1. Calliope Prelude

2. Big Deal

3. Ankles

4. Limerence

5. Modigliani

6. Talk

7. For Keeps

8. Forever Is A Feeling

9. Come Out

10. Best Guess

11. Bullseye ft. Hozier

12. Most

13. Lost Time



An Evening With Lucy Dacus:

March 12th - Vondelkerk, Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*

March 14th - Säälchen at Haltzmarkt, Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*

March 18th - Sir John Soane's Museum, London, UK (early and late show) *SOLD OUT*



Forever Is A

April 16th - The Met - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT #

April 18th - The Anthem - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT #

April 19th - The Anthem - Washington DC #

April 20th - MGM

April 21st - MGM

April 23rd -

April 24th -

April 25th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT #

April 26th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON #

April 29th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #

April 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #

May 1st -

May 2nd -

May 5th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT #

May 6th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN #

May 7th -

May 9th - Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX #

May 10th - Moody Amphitheatre - Austin, TX #

May 12th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #

May 14th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

May 15th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

Aug 1st - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

Aug 2nd - Aug 3rd - Back Cove

Sep 21 st - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA



UK & Europe:

June 11th - Bergenfest - Bergen, NO

June 12th -

June 13th - 15th - Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, NL

June 16th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*

June 17th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

June 18th - Astra - Berlin, DE

June 19th - Astra - Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*

June 24th - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

June 25th - Trianon - Paris, FR

June 26th - Brixton Academy - London, UK *SOLD OUT*

June 28th - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

June 30th -

July 1st - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK

July 2nd - Academy - Manchester, UK *SOLD OUT*

July 3rd - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, IE

July 5th - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lucy Dacus has released "Talk," the fourth track to be taken from her hotly anticipated new album Forever is a Feeling—out March 28 via Geffen Records/Universal Music.The song is the latest taste of her fourth solo album, following earlier released tracks "Ankles," "Limerence" and "Best Guess." Dacus debuted "Ankles" in a dazzling performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January wearing custom Rodarte, a nod to the song's Parisian music video in which she plays a painting that comes to life. "Ankles" recently hit the top ten at AAA Radio in the U.S - marking Dacus' first top ten radio hit as a solo artist.On Monday, she unveiled the album's full tracklisting before playing a sold out show in Paris' stunning 16th century Saint-Eustache Church as part of her 'An Evening With' tour of museums and churches. Tracklist in full below.Following the special run of intimate shows, Dacus' Forever Is A Feeling Tour begins in Philadelphia on April 16th, with more dates already added due to demand. Support comes from special guest Katie Gavin (of MUNA) and jasmine.4.t.Forever Is A Feeling - Tracklist:1. Calliope Prelude2. Big Deal3. Ankles4. Limerence5. Modigliani6. Talk7. For Keeps8. Forever Is A Feeling9. Come Out10. Best Guess11. Bullseye ft. Hozier12. Most Wanted Man13. Lost TimeAn Evening With Lucy Dacus:March 12th - Vondelkerk, Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*March 14th - Säälchen at Haltzmarkt, Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*March 18th - Sir John Soane's Museum, London, UK (early and late show) *SOLD OUT*Forever Is A Feeling Tour:April 16th - The Met - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT #April 18th - The Anthem - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT #April 19th - The Anthem - Washington DC #April 20th - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA #April 21st - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT #April 23rd - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - SOLD OUT #April 24th - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - SOLD OUT #April 25th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT #April 26th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON #April 29th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #April 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #May 1st - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT #May 2nd - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT #May 5th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT #May 6th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN #May 7th - Midland - Kansas City, MI #May 9th - Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX #May 10th - Moody Amphitheatre - Austin, TX #May 12th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #May 14th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #May 15th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #Aug 1st - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QCAug 2nd - Aug 3rd - Back Cove Music & Arts Festival - Portland, MESep 21 st - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GAUK & Europe:June 11th - Bergenfest - Bergen, NOJune 12th - Rockefeller - Oslo, NOJune 13th - 15th - Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, NLJune 16th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*June 17th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NLJune 18th - Astra - Berlin, DEJune 19th - Astra - Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*June 24th - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BEJune 25th - Trianon - Paris, FRJune 26th - Brixton Academy - London, UK *SOLD OUT*June 28th - Glastonbury - Somerset, UKJune 30th - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UKJuly 1st - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UKJuly 2nd - Academy - Manchester, UK *SOLD OUT*July 3rd - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, IEJuly 5th - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.



