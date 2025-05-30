Mabel Announces Self-Titled Mixtape Out July 25th









Mabel, born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today sees Mabel announce her self-titled mixtape 'Mabel', out July 25th via Polydor Records/Universal Music Canada. The announcement also arrives with a brand-new track 'January 19', out now. Fresh off the release of her new single 'Benz' with UK rapper Clavish, Mabel has announced her highly anticipated self-titled mixtape, set for release on July 25th. The mixtape marks a bold reintroduction to the BRIT award-winning artist, offering a raw and unfiltered statement of who Mabel is today. Recorded over the past few months, largely at her home studio, the 9-track mixtape features a number of close collaborators, including a verse from Clavish and production by Oscar Scheller (PinkPantheress, Shygirl), Arthur Bean (Central Cee) and more. Blending multiple genres and reconnecting with her acclaimed earlier sound, the project captures the full spectrum of Mabel's artistry and identity.Speaking about the mixtape, Mabel said: "The tape is all new music made in the last few months with some of my nearest and dearest. It's really important to me with this project that people know that this is where I'm at now and I wanted it to come out without too much overthinking. It's a blend of all the genres and cultures that make me who I am and I would say it's beautiful organised chaos. It doesn't have to make sense to everyone and I think it's the first time in a long time I've been this unfiltered. There's both a simplicity and a depth to the music that I love, in a way I just wrote it without too much thought but afterwards I realised it's kind of a toxic love letter to my 10 years in the industry."The album announcement arrives with the reflective new single, 'January 19'. Produced by Oscar Scheller, the track takes its name from the day it was written, exactly one month before Mabel's birthday. On the track, Mabel reflects on her career so far and candidly explores the pressures of navigating the music industry. As the opening track on the mixtape, it sets the tone for a project that is raw, honest and fluid in its creation. This is Mabel at her most authentic.Speaking about the new track, Mabel added: "I wrote this exactly one month before my 29th birthday and I was reflecting on another year around the sun. The process of writing this was a brain dump about the pressure that I've felt throughout my career. The need for approval is something that has eaten me up at times but now I'm in a place where I'm so comfortable just doing things for me!"Mabel's self-titled mixtape marks her first project since 2022's studio album 'About Last Night…' and follows a string of critically acclaimed singles over the last year including, 'All Over You' ft. King Promise, 'Vitamins', 'Stupid Dumb' ft. Ty Dolla Sign and 'Chat'. Next week Mabel will headline the NOTION stage at the very first SXSW London as a part of the House of R&B stage. Kicking off a week of electrifying performances, Mabel will grace the stage on June 2nd in Shoreditch. Tickets are available here: https://www.sxswlondon.com/music-festival'Mabel' Mixtape Tracklist:1. January 192. Right On Time3. Lay Me Down4. Run Me Down5. Turn Me Up6. Venus7. Love Me Gentle8. Benz ft Clavish9. Is It Love?Mabel, born Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, is one of the UK's brightest popstars. She has amassed twelve top 20 singles with hits like 'Don't Call Me Up', 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line', two UK top 3 albums and won Best Female Solo at the BRITs. Mabel released her platinum-selling debut album 'High Expectations' in 2019 - the biggest-selling debut by a British woman that year. Released in 2022, Mabel's sophomore album 'About Last Night' became her highest charting release to date, debuting at number two on the Official Charts and received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, The Observer and DIY. Mabel has now surpassed over 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold worldwide. She has also graced the cover of numerous publications including British GQ, Glamour, ES Mag and more.



