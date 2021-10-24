Adele Makes Record-Breaking No 1 Debut With "Easy On Me"



Adele's past albums continue to climb the UK Albums Chart as we move closer to the launch of 30 next month. 25 jumps three places to reach Number 3, while 21 jumps eight places to Number 6 and 19 vaults 39 places to Number 15. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele's comeback is off to a record-breaking start as her new single Easy On Me soars straight to Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart.The singer's third UK Number 1 single takes its crown with a massive 217,300 chart sales in its first week. Adele also breaks a UK Chart record with the single as Easy On Me racked up 24 million streams in the UK this week - topping Ariana Grande's record of 16.9 million set back in January 2019 with 7 Rings. Easy On Me also earns the biggest week of digital download sales of 2021 so far, with 23,500. Easy On Me also dominated UK radio over the last seven days, becoming the first record this year to break 100 million listeners in one week.Easy On Me is Adele's first new music in six years and is the lead track from her upcoming album 30. Its release sparks a resurgence in streams of her back catalogue, sending two more of her hits back into the Top 40 this week; When We Were Young lands at Number 25, and Someone Like You bows at Number 34.Adele's past albums continue to climb the UK Albums Chart as we move closer to the launch of 30 next month. 25 jumps three places to reach Number 3, while 21 jumps eight places to Number 6 and 19 vaults 39 places to Number 15.



