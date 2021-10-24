Happy Together Album Released By Andre Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra



Pre-Order on October 22nd HERE: https://amzn.to/3prdGre



This summer at his Studios in Maastricht, André recorded some wonderful songs that will make his fans happier than ever. Happy Together spreads joy and shows how happy André and the Johann Strauss Orchestra were to finally be able to make music together again. Making music is and will always be their passion. The album and accompanying DVD has something for everyone - from "You are my Sunshine", "



André Rieu: "When my orchestra and I were finally able to get together again after more than one year apart, we laughed and we cried and were full of emotions! My orchestra is my big family, and I think you will feel our joy and energy of being able to make music again. I hope my new album will make you very, very happy!"



André and his orchestra are like no other orchestra in the world - they're not confined by the strict rules of classical music and that means they can do anything they want! Where else can you see the brass section performing and eating schnitzel at the same time? In what other concert would you see the male voice choir arrive on stage in a gondola?! And now, at last, after more than one year, they can be Happy Together!! You can see all this at André's concerts and on this Happy Together Bonus DVD. With this new album the Dutch King of Waltz, who's just received his 10th UK Gold Record, and whose albums have all reached the Top 10 UK Pop Charts will delight millions of fans around the world! Listening to his new CD you will feel united with André Rieu once again.



Happy Together is available in stores from 19 November 2021. Pre-order your copy from 22 October at https://amzn.to/3prdGre and celebrate the return to life with this joyful new album by superstar André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra!



Violin superstar André Rieu has made classical music accessible to millions around the world. He has turned the waltz into an international sensation and is the highest grossing classical artist in Billboard's Boxscore history. Further, he continues to be the classical act with the highest attendance regularly outselling the world's top pop and rock stars. Rieu has had soccer crowds swaying to Shostakovich and has sold over 40million albums. His romantic and joyful programs include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world. André Rieu performs for over half a million people each year. His YouTube videos have reached far over one billion views and 8 million fans follow the King of Waltz on Facebook.



Tracklist CD:

Semper Fidelis

You Are My Sunshine

Waves Of The Danube

Happy Together

Egyptian March

Slavko Play For Us

El Capitan

Estudiantina

Valencia

Berliner Luft

Wiyathul

Circus Renz

Maastricht, City Of Jolly Singers

Skoda Lasky (Rosamunde)

André Goes Marching On

When I'm Sixty Four

La Bamba

Can't Help Falling In Love

