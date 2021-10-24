Quavo & Yung Miami "Strub Tha Ground" On New Single & Music Video





The GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum hip-hop superstar Quavo unleashes a scorching new single and music video entitled "Strub Tha Ground" [feat. Yung Miami] - out now via Quality Control Music/ Motown Records/Universal Music. It notably marks his first solo release since 2020 and hints at much more to come from the Atlanta hitmaker."Strub Tha Ground" unites two of Quality Control Music's most influential voices together for an unshakable and undeniable anthem. On the track, a thick bass line thumps through a head-nodding beat. Meanwhile, Quavo's distinctive flow drives the momentum punctuated by adlibs such as, "Bitch, I'm the scoreboard" and the chorus's command to "Strub tha ground." Yung Miami rolls through with raw heat, matching his intensity with a cutting-edge vibe.Directed by Gabriel Hart aka "Video God" [Migos, Gucci Mane], the visual resurrects the historic annual Freaknik party, which took over the streets of Atlanta for years during spring break with dance contests, concerts, and so much more. In retrospect, Atlanta Magazine has called it "Atlanta's most infamous street party," and it has been namechecked in countless hip-hop songs. Paying homage to this cultural moment, Quavo pulls up on a city bus with a camcorder before conducting the ensuing madness like the ultimate trap ringmaster. Yung Miami comes through practically sets the screen on fire though. Ultimately, it's everything Freaknik embodied from street-fashion, to culture and so much more.Right now, Quavo is preparing more music for arrival soon. Simultaneously, he's riding high on the success of Migos's Culture III, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the group's third consecutive Top 5 debut on the chart in four years. Stay tuned for more from Quavo soon.




