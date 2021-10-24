Newly Discovered Live Recording Of John Coltrane's Magnum Opus, A Love Supreme, Recorded In Seattle In 1965





A visualizer for the transfixing opening composition, "A Love Supreme, Pt. 1 - Acknowledgement," which sees the septet stretch out for nearly three times the length of the album version, is available to enjoy today along with the visualizer for the album closer, "A Love Supreme, Part IV - Psalm," released last month.



Yesterday, NPR



Hailed by the New York Times as "a landmark discovery" and "as significant an event in jazz-historical terms as any archival gem unearthed in the last decade or more" by NPR's Morning Edition, A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle has received stellar reviews from around the globe with Uncut bestowing the album with a perfect 10 and calling it "archival jazz gold… a spacious and uplifting take on Coltrane's masterpiece," and UK's The Guardian and Italy's Buscadero awarding the record five stars. Meanwhile, The Atlantic emphatically exclaimed that it "compels a new understanding of one of the most important and well-known jazz compositions of all time."



The significance of A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle is heightened by the fact that Coltrane seldom performed his four-part suite after originally recording it in the studio in 1964. Composed and created as a public declaration of his personal spiritual beliefs and universalist sentiment, it became a best-seller and received a GRAMMY nod the next year. For more than six decades, it seemed the only recorded public performance of A Love Supreme took place at a French festival at Juan-Les-Pains in July 1965 and was released almost twenty years ago. The tape reels containing this performance from October 1965 sat in the private collection of Seattle saxophonist and educator Joe Brazil, heard by a few fortunate musicians and friends—and largely unknown until now.



A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle is a fascinating and rare performance of the full suite, marked by a looser and more improvisational approach, and a overriding sense of communal participation—much like a Sunday church service; the lineup featured



As music historian Ashley Kahn puts it in the liner notes, A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle "offers the first evidence of the master of spiritual expression performing his signature work in the close confines of a jazz club…on October 2, 1965, a Saturday, in Seattle, the necessary elements were in alignment: music, players, venue, a spirit of connection, a certain political charge. Coltrane chose to perform it, and significantly, the moment was recorded."



Kahn's extensive liner notes tell the story of A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle not only through the words of the musicians themselves, but also through a number of witnesses whose lives were changed by Coltrane's visit to Seattle in 1965 (his sole visit to the city as a leader), including Brazil, Ward, and bassist



The music on A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle was recorded with a two-microphone set-up onstage, connected to an Ampex reel-to-reel machine, and the only copies of the tapes were well cared for, yielding a remarkably clear and distortion-free recording. "What's remarkable is that tapes from this era often suffer over the years from heat or moisture damage, or simply being stacked horizontally," writes engineer



The story of the A Love Supreme suite is the story of John Coltrane—his musical journey, and his spiritual path. It has become one of the most celebrated and influential recordings to come out of the jazz canon, revered and studied by musicians far beyond the jazz realm. Rolling Stone magazine consistently lists it among the top albums of all time. "Of his many musical creations, Coltrane looked upon A Love Supreme in a very special light," Kahn notes in the liner notes to A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle. "He called A Love Supreme a 'humble offering to the Divine; no other composition or recording was similarly offered nor did he append his signature to any other work. A Love Supreme was as much an individual testament as it was a public statement—a sermon of universalist belief." A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle now expands the story of both a great musician and a timeless piece of music.



"Its release is as significant an event in jazz-historical terms as any archival gem unearthed in the last decade or more" - NPR Morning Edition

"It's a landmark discovery. Over the course of the extended 75 minutes of the suite, we experience more sides of Coltrane than on some major albums in his catalog" - The New York Times

"Archival jazz gold, with a spacious and uplifting take on Coltrane's masterpiece" 10/10 - Uncut

"The studio version will always be definitive, but there's something magical and almost transgressive about hearing a loose and rowdy septet power through the four movements of this now-canonical work" ★★★★ - Rolling Stone

"This is a unique document of a landmark band" ★★★★ - The Guardian, Jazz Album of the Month

"…dilates time and mystical dimension to celebrate the greatness of the cosmos" - ★★★★★ - Buscadero

"…compels a new understanding of one of the most important and well-known jazz compositions of all time" - The Atlantic

"…this beautifully captures a magical moment in history" ★★★★★ Top40-Charts.com

"The music, it has to be said, is nothing short of glorious" ★★★★★ - UK Vibe

"a wild, ecstatic slice of jazz history" - The Telegraph



A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle:

A Love Supreme, Pt. 1 - Acknowledgement

Interlude 1

A Love Supreme, Pt. II - Resolution

Interlude 2

A Love Supreme, Pt. III - Pursuance

Interlude 3

Interlude 4

A Love Supreme, Pt. IV - Psalm

Recorded by Joe Brazil at The Penthouse, Seattle WA.

