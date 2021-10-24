Elton John The Lockdown Sessions Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Elton John's The Lockdown Sessions is released today and available to stream here. An album of collaborations recorded remotely over the last 18 months The Lockdown Sessions features UK #1 single 'Cold Heart
(PNAU remix) with Dua Lipa', and previous instant grat tracks 'Finish Line' with Stevie Wonder
and 'After All' with Charlie Puth.
In March 2020 Elton was forced to pause his record breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the unfolding COVID pandemic. As the world began to shut down, different projects presented themselves with artists Elton had enjoyed getting to know through his Apple Music
show Rocket Hour. This was the beginning of one of Elton's boldest and most interesting records to date that he has billed The Lockdown Sessions. This album saw Elton coming full circle and returning to his roots as a session musician. While it was no easy feat recording during a pandemic, a completely new way of working for Elton, he leaned into the challenge with some magnificent results.
Kicking off with global hit single 'Cold Heart
(PNAU Remix)'with Dua Lipa, the album takes the listener on a heady journey through many different genres, all held together with expert finesse and understanding by one of the greatest champions of music of our time. Much more than a mere collaboration album, The Lockdown Sessions is a dazzlingly diverse collection of 16 tracks with 10 brand new unreleased tracks that celebrates togetherness and sees Elton collaborating with an unparalleled range of artists only he could draw together. The enduring influence of his musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived. An unprecedented 20+ artists feature spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique style to the album that is sure to hold its place amongst one of pop and rock's greatest songbooks.
Just last week, Elton set a new record as the only solo artist in Official UK Chart history to score a Top 10 single in six different decades. An unparalleled career that has forever changed the cultural landscape, Elton John's collaborations with Bernie Taupin and others continue to shape the cultural landscape, break records, top charts and win new fans across the generations. We've had the book, the film, the farewell tour, the fashion collections and the greatest hits. And now with The Lockdown Sessions out now on digital formats, fans can enter Elton's new world which is no doubt another fitting addition to his oeuvre.
Tracklist:
Elton John
& Dua Lipa
- Cold Heart
(PNAU Remix)
Elton John, Young Thug
& Nicki Minaj
- Always Love You
Surfaces
feat. Elton John
- Learn To Fly
Elton John
& Charlie Puth
- After All
Rina Sawayama & Elton John
- Chosen Family
Gorillaz
feat. Elton John
& 6LACK
- The Pink Phantom
Elton John
& Years & Years
- It's a sin
Miley Cyrus
feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith - Nothing Else Matters
Elton John
& SG Lewis - Orbit
Elton John
& Brandi Carlile
- Simple
Things
Jimmie Allen
& Elton John
- Beauty In The Bones
Lil Nas X
feat. Elton John
- One Of Me
Elton John
& Eddie Vedder
- E-Ticket
Elton John
& Stevie Wonder
- Finish Line
Elton John
& Stevie Nicks
- Stolen Car
Glen Campbell
& Elton John
- I'm Not Gonna Miss You.