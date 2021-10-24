Blade Runner: Black Lotus Soundtrack Arrives On November 5, 2021





Supahuman - Michael Hodges & Lord Netty. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS, the most eagerly awaited new anime action series of the fall season, will drop its official soundtrack album on November 5th via ASG/10:22PM/Def Jam Recordings/ Universal Music. The Blade Runner: Black Lotus series will premiere on November 13th, it was announced today with a brand new trailer at New York Comic Con by Adult Swim/ Crunchyroll/ Alcon Entertainment.The groundbreak­ing series follows Elle, a young woman who seeks to exact revenge on those who have wronged her, to understand her own identity, and to uncover the mysteries of her past. In advance of the upcoming reveal of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack tracklisting.Grammy-Award winning singer songwriter Alessia Cara's new original song "Feel You Now," from the opening title sequence of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, was unveiled at the virtual San Diego Comic-Con@Home experience in July. "Feel You Now" - along with 14 other original songs from various artists on the upcoming soundtrack - is co-written by Alcon Sleeping Giant's Grammy®-nominated producer Michael Hodges.Blade Runner: Black Lotus is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer. Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles to its global audience while Adult Swim will air the English language version on Toonami, the network's popular anime program­ming block.ABOUT BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS:Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity."Blade Runner: Black Lotus" official television soundtrack tracklist:Feel You Now - Alessia CaraWater - X-AmbassadorsHome - Walk Off The EarthEvil - DayaBy My Side - A7SAfter You - GreySave Myself - Kiana LedéIntuition - salem ileseRescue Me - Alesso & Danna PaolaWhat Happens Next - Tori KellyThrash - G-EazyCircles - iann diorPerfect Weapon - 070 ShakeLast Goodbye - Alessia CaraSupahuman - Michael Hodges & Lord Netty.



